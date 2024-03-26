  1. Skip to content
UK court delays Assange extradition ruling

Anja Scharfenorth
March 26, 2024

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange cannot be immediately extradited to the United States to face espionage charges. British High Court judges said they wanted assurances about what would happen to him. Assange could face the death penalty in the US.

https://p.dw.com/p/4e8Sk
