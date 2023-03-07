  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Turkey-Syria earthquakes
International Women's Day
Architect David Chipperfield at the Kunsthaus Zürich museum
David Chipperfield has won this year's Pritzker PrizeImage: Walter Bieri/dpa/picture alliance
ArchitectureUnited Kingdom

UK architect David Chipperfield wins 2023 Pritzker Prize

60 minutes ago

Prize organizers said the architect sustained "connections between tradition and innovation." Chipperfield is known for the reconstruciton of old buildings while honoring their history and preserving the environment.

https://p.dw.com/p/4OMkj

British architect David Chipperfield won the 2023 Pritzker Prize, organizers announced on Tuesday.

The US-based Hyatt Foundation, which sponsors the award, said in a statement that Chipperfield was honored for "timeless modern design that confronts climate urgencies, transforms social relationships and reinvigorates cities."

The foundation said that every one of Chipperfield's works "becomes a civic undertaking serving society." It praised the architect for his "subtle yet powerful, subdued yet elegant" works.

"He is a prolific architect who is radical in his restraint," the foundation said.

Hyatt Foundation chairman Tom Pritzker said, "He is assured without hubris, consistently avoiding trendiness to confront and sustain the connections between tradition and innovation, serving history and humanity."

The Pritzker Prize was first awarded in 1979. Winners of the profession's most prestigious award receive a bronze medallion and a $100,000 (€94,552) grant.

The prize has been awarded to the UK's Norman Foster, Japan's Arata Isoyaki and India's Balkrishna Vithaldas. In 2022, Burkina Faso-born Diebedo Francis Kere become the first prize winner from Africa.

Chipperfield 'overwhelmed' to be prize winner

Chipperfield said that he was "overwhelmed" to win the prize.

"I take this award as an encouragement to continue to direct my attention not only to the substance of architecture and its meaning but also to the contribution that we can make as architects to address the existential challenges of climate change and societal inequality," he said.

Architects "can have a more prominent and engaged role in creating not only a more beautiful world but a fairer and more sustainable one too," Chipperfield said.

"We must rise to this challenge and help inspire the next generation to embrace this responsibility with vision and courage.

Who is David Chipperfield?

Chipperfield is known for renovations and reconstructions of old buildings while honoring their history and preserving the environment.

He rebuilt the Neues Museum in Berlin, which was built in the 19th Century and largely destroyed during World War II.

He is also known for rebuilds of Venice's Procuratie Vecchie, the Museo Jumex in Mexico City and the Museom of Modern Literature in Marbach, Germany.

Chipperfield has completed more than 100 projects in Asia, Europe and North America.

Last month, Athen's National Archeological Museum announced that he would lead an upgrade of the institution.

sdi/ar (AFP, AP)

Innovative school buildings in Rajasthan

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle in Bakhmut

Ukraine updates: Kyiv generals vow to keep defending Bakhmut

Conflicts6 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A woman seen in a doorway, in silhouette

Survivor recounts Tigray civilian massacres

Survivor recounts Tigray civilian massacres

Conflicts3 hours ago03:25 min
More from Africa

Asia

Small children reach their hands out to get handed a burger

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

Meet the Indian Robin Hoods

SocietyMarch 6, 202301:24 min
More from Asia

Germany

DW Sendung Made in Germany | Share

Stock trading when you’re under 30

Stock trading when you’re under 30

Business1 hour ago05:16 min
More from Germany

Europe

DW Sendung Made in Germany | Drohne

Will drones give Ukraine an edge in the cyberwar?

Will drones give Ukraine an edge in the cyberwar?

Conflicts1 hour ago04:23 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Malawian woman seen preparing food on an outdoors stove

Malawi women held for ransom in Middle East

Malawi women held for ransom in Middle East

SocietyMarch 6, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, shakes hands with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in front of the Canadian flag

Von der Leyen talks raw materials, Ukraine in Canada, US

Von der Leyen talks raw materials, Ukraine in Canada, US

Politics23 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A new apartment building is constructed amid jungle along the coast of Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

Prospera tests 'private city' plan in Honduras

GlobalizationMarch 6, 202306:38 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage