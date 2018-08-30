 Uganda pop-star politician Bobi Wine arrested at airport | News | DW | 31.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Uganda pop-star politician Bobi Wine arrested at airport

The popular lawmaker has been arrested for the second time in one month. He is widely considered a formidable challenger to strongman President Yoweri Musevni.

Bobi Wine

Police in Uganda arrested two lawmakers, including musician Bobi Wine , as they tried to leave the country on Thursday. Wine was attempting to fly to the US for medical treatment after he allegedly was tortured during a short stint in jail that ended last week.

Bobi Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, was detained at Entebbe International Airport, as was his colleague Francis Zaake.

Growing up in the slums of the capital Kampala, Ssentamu, 36, rose to prominence in Uganda since the early 2000s for his pop music and philanthropy work. After announcing he would run for parliament in April 2017, he easily beat out two seasoned candidates for his seat and his popularity has continued to rise.

Ssentamu has been seen as a potential challenger to President Yuweri Musevni , who has ruled Uganda for 32 years, during which time he has repeatedly been accused of suppressing the opposition and rights abuses.

'Violently abducted'

According to lawyer Nicholas Opiyo, Ssentamu was "violently abducted" from the airport.

"Given the fact that he is on bail, the police is concerned and await for guidance from the relevant government department," the national police wrote on Twitter after the incident.

Ssentamu was one of 30 members of parliament who were arrested earlier this month over an incident in which President Musevni's car was reportedly pelted with stones and Ssentamu's driver was shot dead.

The lawmaker was charged with illegal weapons possession and sent to a military court. According to British daily The Times, when Ssentamu appeared in court, it looked as though he had been severely beaten.

Ugandan State Prosecution withdrew the military charges on August 23. Ssentamu is free on bail but still faces a possible civilian trial on treason accusations.

Government spokesman Ofwono Opondo later said on Twitter that Francis Zaake, who has yet to be charged with a crime, had escaped police custody "and should be arrested at the earliest."

According to a letter penned by the speaker of Uganda's parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, Zaake was also "gravely ill" after his week in detention. Ssentamu's legal team has said that on top of wounds from the beatings, the former pop star was now suffering from kidney issues.

Watch video 03:35
Now live
03:35 mins.

Who is Bobi Wine?

es/rc (AP, Reuters)

 

DW recommends

Ugandan pop star-politician Bobi Wine freed on bail

After two weeks in detention on charges of possessing illegal weapons and then treason, Bobi Wine has been freed. Some of the rapper-turned lawmaker's young supporters want to see him run for the presidency in 2021. (27.08.2018)  

Opinion: Uganda's Yoweri Museveni, from liberator to dictator

The recent crackdown on opposition leaders and the media in Uganda are clear signs the country is slowly sinking into anarchy and becoming a lawless state. This could lead to instability, writes DW's Isaac Mugabi. (19.08.2018)  

Uganda: Museveni critic Bobi Wine charged in military trial

Ugandan pop singer and prominent government critic Robert Kyagulanyi — better known by his stage name Bobi Wine — has been charged in a military court after being arrested on Monday. (16.08.2018)  

Ugandan pop star-turned-politician charged with treason

Music artists have condemned the brutal treatment of jailed Ugandan pop star Bobi Wine. The lawmaker saw weapons possession charges dropped only to face a new charge of treason. (23.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bobi Wine - The Ghetto President from Uganda  

Who is Bobi Wine?  

Related content

Uganda - Bobi Wine (Sänger) mit Krücken in Gerichtssaal in Gulu

Ugandan pop star-politician Bobi Wine freed on bail 27.08.2018

After two weeks in detention on charges of possessing illegal weapons and then treason, Bobi Wine has been freed. Some of the rapper-turned lawmaker's young supporters want to see him run for the presidency in 2021.

Who is Bobi Wine? 30.08.2018

Before he got into politics, Bobi Wine was known all over Uganda as a reggae star. Since entering office, he has been an outspoken critic of the government. Now he is facing charges of treason.

Uganda's pop star Bobi Wine charged with treason 23.08.2018

The Ugandan pop star-turned-lawmaker Bobi Wine has been charged with treason, just minutes after a military court dropped weapons charges against him. Wine, whose official name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, is an influential critic of longtime president Yoweri Museveni.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 