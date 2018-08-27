Ugandan pop star-politician Bobi Wine freed on bail

After two weeks in detention on charges of possessing illegal weapons and then treason, Bobi Wine has been freed. Some of the rapper-turned lawmaker's young supporters want to see him run for the presidency in 2021.
Ugandan pop star-turned-politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, better known as Bobi Wine, has been released on bail after being arrested earlier this month.
Ssentamu had been in detention since August 14. He was initially charged before a military court for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, but this was dropped on August 23, just moments before a civilian court charged him with treason.
The 36-year-old lawmaker was freed alongside others who faced similar charges over their alleged participation in an incident that saw the presidential motorcade pelted with stones.
Ssentamu captures Uganda's youth
Authorities had been under pressure to free Ssentamu, who has become popular among Uganda's mostly young population — some of whom want him to run against long-time President Yoweri Museveni in the 2021 elections.
Ssentamu won a seat in parliament last year and has been an outspoken critic of Museveni.
The young politician's imprisonment had drawn street protests in Uganda, particularly since he said he was beaten while in custody.
A hundred musicians, artists, activists and politicians had signed an open letter condemning the treatment of Ssentamu, with names such as Coldplay singer Chris Martin, The Pretenders singer Chrissie Hynde, Damon Albarn of Blur and Angelique Kidjo among the signees.
law/rt (AP, Reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Music artists have condemned the brutal treatment of jailed Ugandan pop star Bobi Wine. The lawmaker saw weapons possession charges dropped only to face a new charge of treason. (23.08.2018)
One person died and five others were injured when police fired teargas and live bullets to disperse a demonstration. The protesters were angry at the alleged torture of detained lawmakers, including pop star Bobi Wine. (19.08.2018)