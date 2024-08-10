Uganda landfill collapse leaves several dead

Heavy rainfall triggered the collapse of the landfill in the Ugandan capital, Kampala. Rescue operations are ongoing as the search for more victims is underway.

A landfill collapsed in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, killing eight people including two children, authorities said on Saturday.

Heavy rainfall caused the collapse of the landfill late on Friday. Known as Kiteezi, the landfill has served as Kampala's only garbage dump for decades, turning gradually into a big hill of garbage.

"On a very sad note eight people have so far been found dead, six adults and two children," the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A rescue operation is ongoing to find survivors of the collapse. The KCCA said 14 people have been saved so far and brought to the hospital.

The Kiteezi landfill is considered by some in Kampala to pose a major health risk for residents Image: BADRU KATUMBA/AFP

Kampala residents concerned about risks of Kiteezi landfill

The Kiteezi landfill is the largest of its kind in Kampala, with local residents sharing concerns that it pollutes the environment and could put people in harm's way.

Eight months ago, the KCCA's ceremonial head described the situation at the landfill as a "national crisis."

Some regions of Uganda have witnessed massive rains in recent weeks, although no one has died so far due to the weather, authorities say.

wd/rmt (Reuters, AFP)