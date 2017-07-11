Uganda bans social media ahead of election

Ugandan officials ordered internet service providers to shut down social media and messaging applications on Tuesday.

The move comes two days ahead of the country's presidential election which will see one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, Yoweri Museveni, against opposition frontrunner and popular singer Bobi Wine.

What happened?

Uganda's communications regulator (UCC) ordered the country's internet service providers to block all social media platforms until further notice, according to a letter seen by news agencies AFP and Reuters.

The letter told telecommunications firms to "immediately suspend any access and use" of the apps and sites.

Both Reuters and AFP cited sources saying the government made it clear that the ban was in retaliation for Facebook's decision to delete some government-linked accounts.

Facebook said it removed the accounts for seeking to manipulate public debate ahead of the election, adding that they were tied to the Ministry for Information and Technology.

What platforms have been affected?

Users in the East African country said on Tuesday that they were unable to access WhatsApp and Facebook and Twitter.

More to follow...

rs/rt (AFP, Reuters)