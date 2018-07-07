Uganda and Congo forces clash in Lake Edward dispute

Twelve fishermen died and a dozen more were unaccounted for in Lake Edward, officials from the Democratic Republic of the COngo (DRC) said on Monday. Over the past week Ugandan and Congolese forces have exchanged fire in a dispute that has left 30 people dead or missing at the disputed border lake.

Lake Edward is the smallest of the Great Lakes of eastern Africa and runs along the border between southwestern Uganda and northeastern DRC. The lake area is home to the Virunga national park, Africa's oldest park, which is famous for its gorilla reservation.

Since the start of 2018, Lake Edward has seen a rise in tensions between the two neighboring countries, as they have quarreled for the lake's energy resources. The lake falls inside Congo's North Kivu province, a troubled area that, along with South Kivu, has been devastated by ethnic and rebel violence since the mid 1990s.

Shooting 'anything that moves'

"The 12 bodies of our compatriots are still floating on Edward Lake," said Muhindo Kyakwa, a senior Congolese official of the province of North Kivu.

"We can't retrieve them because Ugandan troops are opening fire on anything that moves," he told AFP news agency, adding that "a dozen fishermen" were still missing.

The violence on Lake Edward erupted last week, when the DRC's navy said it sent a mixed civilian and military patrol onto the lake to investigate reports that several Congolese fisherman had been stopped by Ugandan forces in Congolese waters last Wednesday.

What followed was an exchange of gunfire between security forces of both countries, which the Congolese government says was initiated by the Ugandan navy, who allegedly opened fire on the Congolese patrol.

A tense relationship

The DRC and Uganda were involved in a bitter conflict from 1998 to 2003 that resulted in millions of deaths.

Since then, the two countries have had a tense relationship at certain points in time. The Congolese have accused Ugandan forces of encroaching on their territory, while Ugandan authorities have complained that the DRC does not do enough to fight militia activity near the border.

jcg/aw (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

North Kivu: a province under militia control North Kivu: a province under militia control Around 40 militias are active in the Eastern Congolese provinces of North and South Kivu. About 2 million people have been displaced and many villages have been destroyed. The online project Local Voices lends a voice to those affected. The entire project can be seen at www.localvoicesproject.com.

North Kivu: a province under militia control In the name of god The self-styled General Janvier has a long history of violence and killings. "It is the will of God," Janvier who is holding a Bible in his hand said. He heads a militia group known as the Alliance of Patriots for a Free and Sovereign Congo (APCLS). Eight years ago he built his headquarters on the hill near the village of Lukweti, a hill that is since known as Mount Sinai.

North Kivu: a province under militia control Finding a purpose in life The general has ordered an attack, and "Fidel Castro," as the militiaman calls himself, sets out to fight against an enemy militia under the command of Ntabu Cheka. For him it is only a job. Otherwise there is only poverty in Lukweti. Most of the young people are illiterate. Some say, "The militia gives meaning to my life."

North Kivu: a province under militia control Out to kill Over the village bridge the fighters advance toward Pinga. There they will kill – Ntabu Cheka's men and maybe civilians as well. They do not like to talk about these things. The town of Pinga has been the battleground of rival militias for years. Many people have died and thousands have fled.

North Kivu: a province under militia control Friendships with militia members Whether a civilian or a militiaman, both like soccer. Despite the disparity between them – one carries a weapon, the other is unarmed – friendships develop between the inhabitants of the Lukweti village and the APCLS rebels. Some even belong to the same family.

North Kivu: a province under militia control Solidarity or pragmatism? The village council known as "the "Barza" makes all the important decisions in Lukweti. Talking about the co-existence between the villagers and the APCLS, Mzee Massomo is full of praise. "They protect us from other militias, who would mistreat us," he says. "We provide them with food." The APCLS, he says, is more disciplined than the regular army.

North Kivu: a province under militia control Being a woman in a militia Kahindo, a 22 year old, is resting in a hut next to the manioc mill. Her job, like that of many other women in the APCLS, is to collect food. She takes part of the food harvested by the farmers, who are already poor enough. Most acquiesce.

North Kivu: a province under militia control Women in a dilemma "I don't want to marry a militiaman," says 16-year-old Neema Riziki from Lukweti. "Many women would like to be married to one of the fighters, because they supposedly treat their women well. But some of my friends were widowed shortly after they were married. To survive, some of them have to sell their bodies."

North Kivu: a province under militia control Drugs for the fighters Mama Soleil (center) grows cannabis in front of the ruins of a factory from the colonial period in the neighboring town of Nyabiondo. She is a popular woman. Her customers are militiamen and soldiers. Beyond the wall, UN peacekeepers have set up their camp.

North Kivu: a province under militia control No development without roads This farmer has been laboring for more than four hours to get from Lukweti to the neighboring town of Nyabiondo, where wants to sell his banana liquor on the market. Most people in Lukweti live from banana production.

North Kivu: a province under militia control Cooperation between police and militia In the hut, a man from the militia leadership is meeting with the police chief in charge of Nyabiondo. An outsider could hardly tell the difference between militia members and police officers.

North Kivu: a province under militia control With God's help Lukweti's Protestant pastor is praying fervently with the congregation in a Sunday service. In the face of constant insecurity and fear, the villagers find consolation and hope in their faith.

North Kivu: a province under militia control Hopes for peace The dancing youths from the Alliance for Peace are singing "end the violence!" This is a courageous thing to do, because the militias are stoking ethnic hatred and young people are often pitted against each other. The singing youths, who belong to different ethnic groups, are proof that a peaceful coexistence is possible in Eastern Congo. Author: Katrin Matthaei / gu



