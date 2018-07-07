 Uganda and Congo forces clash in Lake Edward dispute | News | DW | 10.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Uganda and Congo forces clash in Lake Edward dispute

Tensions over an energy-rich border lake have ratcheted up with the death of 12 fishermen. The DRC has said Ugandan troops are firing on "anything that moves."

Ugandan fishermen on Lake Edward (picture-alliance/Anka Agency International)

Twelve fishermen died and a dozen more were unaccounted for in Lake Edward, officials from the Democratic Republic of the COngo (DRC) said on Monday. Over the past week Ugandan and Congolese forces have exchanged fire in a dispute that has left 30 people dead or missing at the disputed border lake.

Lake Edward is the smallest of the Great Lakes of eastern Africa and runs along the border between southwestern Uganda and northeastern DRC. The lake area is home to the Virunga national park, Africa's oldest park, which is famous for its gorilla reservation.

Since the start of 2018, Lake Edward has seen a rise in tensions between the two neighboring countries, as they have quarreled for the lake's energy resources. The lake falls inside Congo's North Kivu province, a troubled area that, along with South Kivu, has been devastated by ethnic and rebel violence since the mid 1990s.

Shooting 'anything that moves'

"The 12 bodies of our compatriots are still floating on Edward Lake," said Muhindo Kyakwa, a senior Congolese official of the province of North Kivu.

"We can't retrieve them because Ugandan troops are opening fire on anything that moves," he told AFP news agency, adding that "a dozen fishermen" were still missing.

The violence on Lake Edward erupted last week, when the DRC's navy said it sent a mixed civilian and military patrol onto the lake to investigate reports that several Congolese fisherman had been stopped by Ugandan forces in Congolese waters last Wednesday.

What followed was an exchange of gunfire between security forces of both countries, which the Congolese government says was initiated by the Ugandan navy, who allegedly opened fire on the Congolese patrol.

Read more: Uganda in the grip of violent crime wave

A tense relationship

The DRC and Uganda were involved in a bitter conflict from 1998 to 2003 that resulted in millions of deaths.

Since then, the two countries have had a tense relationship at certain points in time. The Congolese have accused Ugandan forces of encroaching on their territory, while Ugandan authorities have complained that the DRC does not do enough to fight militia activity near the border.

jcg/aw (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

  • Nord-Kivu: Eine Provinz in der Hand von Milizen

    North Kivu: a province under militia control

    North Kivu: a province under militia control

    Around 40 militias are active in the Eastern Congolese provinces of North and South Kivu. About 2 million people have been displaced and many villages have been destroyed. The online project Local Voices lends a voice to those affected. The entire project can be seen at www.localvoicesproject.com.

  • Der Mlizenführer General Janvier mit der Bibel in der Hand (Foto: Alexis Bouvy)

    North Kivu: a province under militia control

    In the name of god

    The self-styled General Janvier has a long history of violence and killings. "It is the will of God," Janvier who is holding a Bible in his hand said. He heads a militia group known as the Alliance of Patriots for a Free and Sovereign Congo (APCLS). Eight years ago he built his headquarters on the hill near the village of Lukweti, a hill that is since known as Mount Sinai.

  • Junger Milizionär posiert vor Kamera (Foto: Alexis Bouvy)

    North Kivu: a province under militia control

    Finding a purpose in life

    The general has ordered an attack, and "Fidel Castro," as the militiaman calls himself, sets out to fight against an enemy militia under the command of Ntabu Cheka. For him it is only a job. Otherwise there is only poverty in Lukweti. Most of the young people are illiterate. Some say, "The militia gives meaning to my life."

  • Milizionär geht über brüchige Bambus-Brücke (Foto: Alexis Bouvy)

    North Kivu: a province under militia control

    Out to kill

    Over the village bridge the fighters advance toward Pinga. There they will kill – Ntabu Cheka's men and maybe civilians as well. They do not like to talk about these things. The town of Pinga has been the battleground of rival militias for years. Many people have died and thousands have fled.

  • Milizionäre und Dorfbewohenr spielen Fußball (Foto: Alexis Bouvy)

    North Kivu: a province under militia control

    Friendships with militia members

    Whether a civilian or a militiaman, both like soccer. Despite the disparity between them – one carries a weapon, the other is unarmed – friendships develop between the inhabitants of the Lukweti village and the APCLS rebels. Some even belong to the same family.

  • Der Ältestenrat des Dorfes tagt (Foto: Alexis Bouvy)

    North Kivu: a province under militia control

    Solidarity or pragmatism?

    The village council known as "the "Barza" makes all the important decisions in Lukweti. Talking about the co-existence between the villagers and the APCLS, Mzee Massomo is full of praise. "They protect us from other militias, who would mistreat us," he says. "We provide them with food." The APCLS, he says, is more disciplined than the regular army.

  • Frau sitzt in Holzhütte (Foto: Alexis Bouvy)

    North Kivu: a province under militia control

    Being a woman in a militia

    Kahindo, a 22 year old, is resting in a hut next to the manioc mill. Her job, like that of many other women in the APCLS, is to collect food. She takes part of the food harvested by the farmers, who are already poor enough. Most acquiesce.

  • Porträt einer jungen Frau (Foto: Alexis Bouvy)

    North Kivu: a province under militia control

    Women in a dilemma

    "I don't want to marry a militiaman," says 16-year-old Neema Riziki from Lukweti. "Many women would like to be married to one of the fighters, because they supposedly treat their women well. But some of my friends were widowed shortly after they were married. To survive, some of them have to sell their bodies."

  • Eine Gruppe von Frauen posiert vor einer Mauer (Foto: Alexis Bouvy)

    North Kivu: a province under militia control

    Drugs for the fighters

    Mama Soleil (center) grows cannabis in front of the ruins of a factory from the colonial period in the neighboring town of Nyabiondo. She is a popular woman. Her customers are militiamen and soldiers. Beyond the wall, UN peacekeepers have set up their camp.

  • Ein Banenbauer schiebt sein Fahrrad durch den Schlamm (Foto: Alexis Bouvy)

    North Kivu: a province under militia control

    No development without roads

    This farmer has been laboring for more than four hours to get from Lukweti to the neighboring town of Nyabiondo, where wants to sell his banana liquor on the market. Most people in Lukweti live from banana production.

  • Milizionäre in Polizeiuniform sitzen vor Hütte (Foto: Alexis Bouvy)

    North Kivu: a province under militia control

    Cooperation between police and militia

    In the hut, a man from the militia leadership is meeting with the police chief in charge of Nyabiondo. An outsider could hardly tell the difference between militia members and police officers.

  • Pfarrer steht in brüchiger Hütte und breitet die Arme aus (Foto: Alexis Bouvy)

    North Kivu: a province under militia control

    With God's help

    Lukweti's Protestant pastor is praying fervently with the congregation in a Sunday service. In the face of constant insecurity and fear, the villagers find consolation and hope in their faith.

  • Junge Männer tanzen (Foto: Alexis Bouvy)

    North Kivu: a province under militia control

    Hopes for peace

    The dancing youths from the Alliance for Peace are singing "end the violence!" This is a courageous thing to do, because the militias are stoking ethnic hatred and young people are often pitted against each other. The singing youths, who belong to different ethnic groups, are proof that a peaceful coexistence is possible in Eastern Congo.

    Author: Katrin Matthaei / gu


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

British tourists kidnapped in DR Congo released after two days

Two British nationals kidnapped in Congo have been released, the UK Foreign Office has said. The two were abducted along with their driver at the Virunga wildlife sanctuary on Friday. The driver remains missing. (13.05.2018)  

DR Congo casts doubt on UN findings of gruesome atrocities by government security forces

The UN accused DR Congo security forces of committing horrific acts of violence against civilians in the war-torn Kasai region. The country's human rights minister questioned the findings in an interview with DW. (04.07.2018)  

Uganda in the grip of violent crime wave

An unprecedented wave of murders and kidnappings is robbing Ugandans of easy sleep and prompting many to ask whether President Yoweri Museveni and his government is capable of keeping them safe. (14.06.2018)  

Saving Congo's gorillas

The rangers in the iconic Virunga National Park protect one of the world's remaining mountain gorilla populations. But with more than 100 fatalities since the park was founded, it is not a job for the fainthearted. (30.08.2016)  

North Kivu: a province under militia control

Around 40 militias are active in North and South Kivu. About 2 million people have been displaced and many villages have been destroyed. The online project Local Voices lends a voice to those affected. (29.01.2014)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Related content

Uganda Kampala Protest

Uganda in the grip of violent crime wave 14.06.2018

An unprecedented wave of murders and kidnappings is robbing Ugandans of easy sleep and prompting many to ask whether President Yoweri Museveni and his government is capable of keeping them safe.

Kongo Ausbruch von Ebola

High risk of Ebola spreading in DR Congo and across its borders 18.05.2018

As Ebola makes its way from the countryside to the city in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the WHO warns of a high risk of spreading, the central African country's neighbors act fast to prevent a deadly epidemic.

Kongo Virunga Nationalpark

Virunga park rangers in DRC killed in ambush 10.04.2018

At least five park rangers have been killed by armed men in the famed wildlife park in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Virunga is home to critically endangered mountain gorillas, which have been targeted by poachers.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 