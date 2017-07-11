UEFA probes pro-Putin chants at football match in Turkey

UEFA launched a disciplinary investigation against Turkey's Fenerbahce after a group of its fans chanted the name of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Champions League qualifying game in Istanbul.

The chant could be heard after Fenerbahce conceded a goal against Dynamo Kyiv in Wednesday's game the Ukrainian team went on to win 2-1.

European football's governing body ordered the probe on Thursday after the "alleged misbehavior" of Fenerbahce's fans.

How did Dynamo Kyiv react?

Dynamo's head coach Mircea Lucescu refused to attend the mandatory post-match press conference in protest at the chant.

"I did not expect such a chant," he said in a statement released to Turkish media. "It is a pity."

A video of the incident on social media led some users to call for the Turkish side to be banned from European competitions.

Vasyl Bodnar, Ukraine's ambassador to Ankara, wrote on Twitter that he was saddened by the chants but thanked those who stood against the "inappropriate actions" of the fans.

"Football is a fair game. Dynamo Kyiv was stronger yesterday," he said.

Fenerbahce: Pro-Putin chants do not reflect club's values

Fenerbahce said the chants made by "some" fans did not represent the club, its position, or its views, adding that it stood firmly against the war in Ukraine.

It did, however add the chant lasted 20 seconds and were prompted by the "exaggerated" celebrations of some Kyiv players after the goal.

"Whatever the reason may be, we as the Fenerbahce Sport Club absolutely reject the reaction coming from parts of our stands," the club said, adding it was unfair to put blame on all its fans or the club for an act that "never represents our values."

