  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
CatastropheJapan

Typhoon Khanun kills 2 in Japan, moves toward Taiwan

21 minutes ago

Typhoon Khanun battered southern Japan for a second day, killing two people and knocking out power for tens of thousands of people. The storm is headed toward Taiwan, where schools and transport services were closed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UiAV
A street in Naha city in Okinawa, with destroyed buildings, bikes toppled over, cable lines downed, a result of Typhoon Khanun
Typhoon Khanun knocked out power to more than 200,000 households over the last two days in JapanImage: Chihiro Imamura/Yomiuri Shimbun/picture alliance

Typhoon Khanun brought heavy rains and powerful winds to southern Japan for a second day Thursday, killing at least two people.

The storm swept over southwestern Okinawa and Kagoshima prefectures, knocking out power to tens of thousands of people.

The storm packed sustained winds of 162 kilometers per hour (100 miles per hour) and gusts of up to 234 kilometers per hour, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Pavement in Naha city, with bins toppled over, as high winds and rains lash the city
The high winds toppled bins and bikes in its path, as seen here in Naha city in OkinawaImage: JIJI Press/AFP

Storm headed toward northern Taiwan

Khanun, which means "jackfruit" in Thai, then slowly moved over the East China Sea toward the northern coast of Taiwan by Thursday afternoon.

The storm is expected to bring total rainfall of up to 0.6 meters (2 feet) in mountainous central Taiwan and 0.3 meters of rain over mountains near the capital, Taipei.

In an unusual move, the storm is expected to turn back toward the northeast, potentially toward Japan's third-largest island of Kyushu.

Taiwan braces for impact, Japan reports initial damage

Taipei braced for impact, closing schools and businesses Thursday. Stock markets also remained closed.

Subway services were reduced and all domestic ferry services were canceled. More than 100 international and domestic flights were canceled.

Meanwhile, in Japan, at least 62 people were injured in Okinawa and Kagoshima, public broadcaster NHK reported.

An elderly woman in Okinawa died after her house was burned down and a man in his 90s died after his garage collapsed while he was in there, NHK reported.

Nearly 166,000 households in Okinawa had lost electricity, Okinawa Electric Power said.

Khanun was no longer forecast to directly hit mainland China, Japan's Meteorological Agency said. China is reeling from the impact of devastation brought about by Typhoon Doksuri.

rm/sms (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An Ukrainian soldier keeps position sitting on an anti-aircraft gun at a frontline northeast of Kyiv

Ukraine updates: Russia seeking 'catastrophe' — Zelenskyy

Politics5 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A man opens a chest freezer in a store lit by a bright bulb

Fixing Africa's electricity woes needs more than just power

Fixing Africa's electricity woes needs more than just power

Business18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Win Myint and Aung San Suu Kyi arrive to the parliament in 2018

Myanmar: What's behind Aung San Suu Kyi 'confusing' pardon?

Myanmar: What's behind Aung San Suu Kyi 'confusing' pardon?

Conflicts20 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Sign reading "The price for the future. In order that the environment also has a future" is pictured next to vegan schnitzels

German supermarket charges 'true cost' of foods

German supermarket charges 'true cost' of foods

Nature and Environment13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A head-and-shoulders picture of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in front of two microphones.

Italy: Tricky exit looms from China Belt and Road deal

Italy: Tricky exit looms from China Belt and Road deal

Politics15 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

In red cloaks and white caps, protesters against Israel's judicial overhaul

Protests against Israel's judicial changes grow

Protests against Israel's judicial changes grow

PoliticsAugust 1, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Joe Biden and Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office

Israel, the US, and Joe Biden's dilemma

Israel, the US, and Joe Biden's dilemma

Politics22 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A visibily upset Marta of Brazil following their nil all draw with Jamaica

World Cup: Marta era ends as Brazil crash out

World Cup: Marta era ends as Brazil crash out

Soccer17 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage