  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
G7 summit in Japan
Greece votes
Space X Falcon 9 rocket launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida, US
Two Saudi austronauts were aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that is heading to the International Space StationImage: John Raoux/AP/dpa/picture alliance
ScienceSaudi Arabia

Two Saudi astronauts on Falcon 9 rocket to the ISS

26 minutes ago

The pair are the first Saudi astronauts to travel to the International Space Station (ISS). Breast cancer researcher Rayyanah Barnawi is the first Saudi woman astronaut.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RdoQ

The second private mission to the International Space Station (ISS) launched from Florida on Sunday.

The mission will be joined by breast cancer research Rayyanah Barnawi and fighter pilot Ali Al-Qarni. The pair are the first Saudi astronauts to travel to the ISS.

The mission was organized by private firm Axiom Space.

The Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) crew took off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral at 5:37 p.m. local time (2137 GMT/UTC).

The team also includes former NASA Astronaut Peggy Whitson, who is making her fourth trip to the ISS, and US businessman John Shoffner.

The crew is set to spend around 10 days aboard the orbiting laboratory.

First Saudi woman in space

The last time a Saudi citizen went to space was in 1985, when air force pilot Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz took part in a US-organized voyage.

Saudi Arabia established the Saudi Space Commission in 2018 and launched a program to send astronauts to space.

Barnawi is the first Saudi woman to go to space. Women in Saudi Arabia were given the right to drive only a few years ago.

"Being the first Saudi woman astronaut, representing the region, it's a great pleasure and honor that I'm very happy to carry," Barnawi said.

Barnawi said that she looked forward to sharing her experience with children.

"Being able to see their faces when they see astronauts from their own region for the first time is very thrilling," she said.

Al-Qarni said he has "always had the passion of exploring the unknown and just admiring the sky and the stars."

"It is a great opportunity for me to pursue this kind of passion that I have, and now maybe just fly among the stars."

sdi/kb (AFP, dpa, AP)

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

President Joe Biden, fourth left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, fifth right, and other G7 leaders pose for a photo before a working session on Ukraine during the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Sunday, May 21, 2023. Other leaders from right to left, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Zelenskyy, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Biden, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and European Council President Charles Michel and Gianluigi Benedetti, Italian ambassador to Japan.

G7: Ukraine dominates last day of 'successful' summit

Politics11 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Residents of Nyamukubi walk through the rubble after heavy flooding in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

Thousands missing after deadly DR Congo floods

Thousands missing after deadly DR Congo floods

CatastropheMay 20, 202302:28 min
More from Africa

Asia

Karachi, Pakistan

Pakistani trans activists to appeal Sharia court ruling

Pakistani trans activists to appeal Sharia court ruling

Law and JusticeMay 20, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A blue police vehicle

German police probe suspected poisoning of exiled Russians

German police probe suspected poisoning of exiled Russians

Rule of Law10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Residents of Faenza are seen collecting household items and appliances rendered unusable by floodwater and piling them up along a street of the town.

After deadly flood, cleanup begins in hard-hit Italian town

After deadly flood, cleanup begins in hard-hit Italian town

CatastropheMay 20, 202303:02 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Iraqi people stage a protest against the depreciation of the local currency, the dinar, against the US dollar, at Tahrir square in Baghdad.

Why the dollar's dominance is declining in the Middle East

Why the dollar's dominance is declining in the Middle East

BusinessMay 20, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Carl Larson, a US army veteran who also spent time fighting in Ukraine, is seen in front of the US Capitol while campaigning for the continued delivery of military supplies to Ukraine.

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

US: Public support drops for funding arms for Ukraine

ConflictsMay 19, 202302:42 min
More from North America

Latin America

Fans gather on the pitch after the stampede at the Cuscatian Stadium in San Salvador on May 20, 2023

El Salvador soccer stadium stampede leaves 12 dead

El Salvador soccer stadium stampede leaves 12 dead

Catastrophe12 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage