Two lions attack zookeeper near Hamburg

Two lions attacked a German zookeeper at an animal park near the city of Hamburg on Saturday, leaving him in a serious but not life threatening condition, police said.

The zookeeper at Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen in Lower Saxony entered the lion enclosure after meat had been left out for the lions to eat, according to a police spokesman in Walsrode.

One of the 24-year-old's colleagues noticed the attack and was able to fend off the lions and bring him to safety.

The incident occurred at 9:55 a.m. (0755 UTC) five minutes before the animal and amusement park was due to open.

Lions lounge at Serengeti Park in Hodengahen

It is still unclear why the keeper entered the enclosure, a spokeswoman for Serengeti Park said.

He was brought to the hospital by an emergency helicopter and was conscious and able to speak, according to police.

More than 1,500 animals live at the park.

Lions: An apex predator under threat Big friendly cats They're the top of the food chain and the kings and queens of whichever plains they roam. African lions are also perhaps the most sociable of the big cats, they stick together in their prides. An enduring symbol of strength and majesty, it's perhaps hard for some to believe that these animals are under threat.

Lions: An apex predator under threat Vanishing from the land Lions were once found in the wild across the African continent from Algeria to Lesotho. They're now only found in sub-Saharan Africa, with the largest populations in Tanzania, according to WWF. But their numbers are under threat there too: They've disappeared from 12 sub-Saharan countries in the past few decades.

Lions: An apex predator under threat So what if lions disappear? Lion populations have dropped 43 percent over 21 years, according to 2016 figures. They're now classified as vulnerable. Some 20,000 are left in the wild. The animals play an important role as apex predators and their disappearance is a loss to the grasslands and woodlands they roam. Lions help maintain a balance among other animals, particularly herbivores, such as wildebeest.

Lions: An apex predator under threat Squeezed out Africa's population is 1.2 billion and growing. That's putting pressure on habitats and the animals that live in them. Lions on the continent have been reduced to living on 8 percent of the land they once occupied, according to WWF. Some populations have become cut off by an increasing road network and expanding farms and cities. This affects their ability to breed and reduces access to prey.

Lions: An apex predator under threat Conflict with humans As people expand into new territories, they are more likely to come into contact with the big cats. And naturally, most are afraid of the fearsome animals. Farmers struggling to get by sometimes shoot lions that attack their cattle. Livestock can also transmit diseases fatal to lions. Conservation groups are trying to convince those living close to the felines to help protect them.

Lions: An apex predator under threat Poaching victims Even an apex predator like the lion is powerless in the face of poachers armed with traps, poison and guns. The cats often get caught in snares set up for other animals like zebras that are traded as bush meat. In some cases, lions are poached for their whiskers, bones and tails, which are used in tradiational medicines and rituals.

Lions: An apex predator under threat Hope for the future? Lion populations have grown in countries, such as South Africa and Zimbabwe, where they are well-protected and intensive conservation efforts have been under way for years. But it will take a pan-African push and lots of political will to bring the cats back from the brink, say conservationists. Author: Jennifer Collins



law/jm (AFP, AP, dpa)

