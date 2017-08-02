 Two lions attack zookeeper near Hamburg | News | DW | 04.05.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Two lions attack zookeeper near Hamburg

It is still unclear why the young zookeeper entered the lion enclosure during feeding time. The 24-year-old was flown to hospital in a helicopter.

A lion at Serengeti Park in Lower Saxony (Imago/Imagebroker)

Two lions attacked a German zookeeper at an animal park near the city of Hamburg on Saturday, leaving him in a serious but not life threatening condition, police said.

The zookeeper at Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen in Lower Saxony entered the lion enclosure after meat had been left out for the lions to eat, according to a police spokesman in Walsrode.

One of the 24-year-old's colleagues noticed the attack and was able to fend off the lions and bring him to safety.

The incident occurred at 9:55 a.m. (0755 UTC) five minutes before the animal and amusement park was due to open.

Lions lounge at Serengeti Park in Hodengahen (Imago/Strussfoto)

Lions lounge at Serengeti Park in Hodengahen

It is still unclear why the keeper entered the enclosure, a spokeswoman for Serengeti Park said.

He was brought to the hospital by an emergency helicopter and was conscious and able to speak, according to police.

More than 1,500 animals live at the park.

  • DW eco@africa - lions hanging out (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/H. Schmidbauer)

    Lions: An apex predator under threat

    Big friendly cats

    They're the top of the food chain and the kings and queens of whichever plains they roam. African lions are also perhaps the most sociable of the big cats, they stick together in their prides. An enduring symbol of strength and majesty, it's perhaps hard for some to believe that these animals are under threat.

  • Löwen in Afrika (Getty Images/C. Spencer)

    Lions: An apex predator under threat

    Vanishing from the land

    Lions were once found in the wild across the African continent from Algeria to Lesotho. They're now only found in sub-Saharan Africa, with the largest populations in Tanzania, according to WWF. But their numbers are under threat there too: They've disappeared from 12 sub-Saharan countries in the past few decades.

  • Löwe jagt zwei Gnus (Getty Images/D. Kitwood)

    Lions: An apex predator under threat

    So what if lions disappear?

    Lion populations have dropped 43 percent over 21 years, according to 2016 figures. They're now classified as vulnerable. Some 20,000 are left in the wild. The animals play an important role as apex predators and their disappearance is a loss to the grasslands and woodlands they roam. Lions help maintain a balance among other animals, particularly herbivores, such as wildebeest.

  • Kenya gepflasterte Straße (Getty Images/AFP/T. Karuma)

    Lions: An apex predator under threat

    Squeezed out

    Africa's population is 1.2 billion and growing. That's putting pressure on habitats and the animals that live in them. Lions on the continent have been reduced to living on 8 percent of the land they once occupied, according to WWF. Some populations have become cut off by an increasing road network and expanding farms and cities. This affects their ability to breed and reduces access to prey.

  • Burkina Faso Kühe bei Ouahigouya (Getty Images/AFP/I. Sanogo)

    Lions: An apex predator under threat

    Conflict with humans

    As people expand into new territories, they are more likely to come into contact with the big cats. And naturally, most are afraid of the fearsome animals. Farmers struggling to get by sometimes shoot lions that attack their cattle. Livestock can also transmit diseases fatal to lions. Conservation groups are trying to convince those living close to the felines to help protect them.

  • Löwen Accessoires Vorleger aus Löwenfell (Getty Images/K. Sahib)

    Lions: An apex predator under threat

    Poaching victims

    Even an apex predator like the lion is powerless in the face of poachers armed with traps, poison and guns. The cats often get caught in snares set up for other animals like zebras that are traded as bush meat. In some cases, lions are poached for their whiskers, bones and tails, which are used in tradiational medicines and rituals.

  • Löwen in Afrika (Getty Images/C. Spencer)

    Lions: An apex predator under threat

    Hope for the future?

    Lion populations have grown in countries, such as South Africa and Zimbabwe, where they are well-protected and intensive conservation efforts have been under way for years. But it will take a pan-African push and lots of political will to bring the cats back from the brink, say conservationists.

    Author: Jennifer Collins


law/jm (AFP, AP, dpa)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Wild lion caught on camera nursing leopard cub

A lion has been photographed nursing a leopard cub in the first-ever known case of cross-species suckling among wild cats. The two species are normally mortal enemies. (15.07.2017)  

German zoo recaptures escaped lions, tigers after flooding

German authorities managed to recapture lions, tigers and a jaguar after the predators fled their cages in a zoo in Lünebach, near Belgium. The animals got out after a powerful storm flooded parts of the zoo. (01.06.2018)  

Jogger fights off mountain lion, kills it

A jogger has fended off a mountain lion in the US, killing the animal in self-defense. Wildlife officers said the man did not use a weapon and was able to bring himself to a local hospital after the attack. (05.02.2019)  

Lions: An apex predator under threat

Lions were once found all over Africa, now they prowl the plains and open woodlands of just a few countries. Why are these charismatic animals so threatened? (20.04.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter Registration

DW Newsletter Registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

When lions and people clash  

Related content

Homosexualität im Tierreich | Schwäne

There is no homophobia in the animal kingdom 02.08.2017

Think being gay is unnatural? Then look no further than the animal kingdom, where homosexuality is very common. Studies suggest that around 1,500 animal species practice same-sex coupling, from fish to birds and mammals.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  