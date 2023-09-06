  1. Skip to content
Two Kids a Day

September 6, 2023

More than 700 Palestinian children and young people are arrested every year by the Israeli army.

Image: First Hand Films
Image: First Hand Films

Some are locked up for years, usually because they’ve thrown stones at occupying Israeli troops.

Whereas Israeli youngsters caught doing something similar are tried in civilian courts, Palestinian children are put through the military justice system, inevitably resulting in harsher punishments. A UNICEF report from the year 2013 accused Israel of crimes against humanity in its treatment of Palestinian children.

Image: First Hand Films
Image: First Hand Films

Adam Darwish, Ali Jawarish, Muhammad Al-Masaid and Anas Al-Masaid all served long prison terms. For the film, they were willing to watch video recordings of their interrogations by Israeli military police and talk about what happened to them.

 

 

 

Image: First Hand Films
Image: First Hand Films

Their stories mirror those of thousands of Palestinian children arrested by the Israeli army in recent years. And they’re also part of the history of the State of Israel, which has been exacerbating the situation of people in the occupied territories for decades with a settlement policy that is illegal under international law.

The film also hears from representatives from the Israeli side. These include a soldier involved in numerous arrests and a former military prosecutor. Their statements shine a light on this common practice, the impact of which resonates far beyond the four individual stories told here.

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 30.09.2023 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 30.09.2023 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 01.10.2023 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

