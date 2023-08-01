  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
BusinessUnited States of America

Twitter: 'X' sign removed from San Francisco headquarters

1 hour ago

The city's department of building inspection responded to 24 complaints against the sign which had intrusive lights and did not appear to be secured safely to the roof.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UcNt
'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco
The city of San Francisco had launched an investigation into the giant "X" signImage: Carlos Barria/REUTERS

A brightly flashing "X" sign on the roof of the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter was removed on Monday, just days after it was installed.

The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection said there were 24 complaints about the towering, unpermitted structure over the weekend. The complaints included concerns about the safety of the structure and intrusive lights.

The sign was part of the rebranding effort of the Elon Musk-owned company, now known as X.

The company had removed the iconic blue bird logo from the building last week, though the 'er' of Twitter remained up after the takedown was abruptly halted since the company did not have the necessary permits.

The chaos around the replacement of the sign is reflective of Musk's rebranding efforts in general. The micro-blogging platform still sports the Twitter name and branding in several places on the platform. 

Workers start to dismantle a large 'X' logo on the roof of X headquarters on July 31, 2023 in San Francisco, California
The social media company had removed the iconic blue bird logo from the building last weekImage: Justin Sullivan/AFP/Getty Images

Investigation of the 'X'

The city of San Francisco had launched an investigation into the giant 'X' sign on Friday.

A building inspector attempted to inspect the structure on the roof on Friday, acting on complaints that the sign did not appear to be securely anchored to the roof. He was, however, not allowed on the roof.

Instead, an X representative told him the sign was put up temporarily for an event. A second attempt at inspecting the sign over the weekend was also thwarted.

After this, the city sent X a notice of violation.

"This morning, building inspectors observed the structure being dismantled," a spokesperson from the city Department of Building Inspection told Reuters news agency via email. "The property owner will be assessed fees for the unpermitted installation of the illuminated structure."

X said the sign was taken down voluntarily. 

30 million sign up to new Twitter rival Threads

mk/wd (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Nigerien security forces launch tear gas at protesters in Niamey, Niger

Niger coup: Burkina Faso, Mali warn against intervention

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A worker at the Stock Exchange in Johannesburg, South Africa stands in front of a huge screen displaying stock prices on Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Why Africa's top stock markets are on a roll

Why Africa's top stock markets are on a roll

Business18 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A general view of damaged property, following an attack by a suicide bomber in Bajaur, Pakistan

Suicide bomber kills dozens in Pakistan

Suicide bomber kills dozens in Pakistan

Terrorism17 hours ago01:45 min
More from Asia

Germany

AfD co-chairman Tino Chrupalla walking onto the stage in Magdeburg

German intel: AfD taken over by extremist factions

German intel: AfD taken over by extremist factions

Politics16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

EU flag on smartphone screen

How the EU wants to regulate AI

How the EU wants to regulate AI

Digital World16 hours ago01:47 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Israelis protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system.

Israel sees 30th week of judicial reform protests

Israel sees 30th week of judicial reform protests

PoliticsJuly 30, 202301:36 min
More from Middle East

North America

DeSantis points to reporter at press briefing at American Police Hall of Fame & Museum

Immigration rules could cost Florida workers

Immigration rules could cost Florida workers

Business13 hours ago03:19 min
More from North America

Latin America

Linda Caicedo celebrates a goal with her arms outstretched.

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

Linda Caicedo: Colombian superstar lighting up World Cup

Sports20 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage