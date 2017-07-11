Twitter sues Elon Musk for terminating $44 billion deal

Twitter Inc., has asked a Delaware, Maryland, court to force billionaire businessman Elon Musk to honor his commitment to buy the company for $44 billion (€43.8 billion).

"Having mounted a public spectacle to put Twitter in play, and having proposed and then signed a seller-friendly merger agreement, Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away," said the filing.

Musk, who aggressively cajoled Twitter into selling to him announced on Friday that he was terminating the deal because Twitter had violated the agreement by failing to respond to requests for information regarding fake accounts on the platform.

Twitter has asked the court to force Musk to make good on his contractual agreement to buy the company at $54.20 per share as previously agreed.

More to follow...

js/kb (Reuters, AP, AFP)