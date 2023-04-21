  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Sudan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
Twitter and Elon Musk
Twitter is owned by billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk, who shapes the platform's rulesImage: CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images
TechnologyUnited States of America

Twitter removes 'government-funded' media labels

51 minutes ago

Elon Musk's Twitter stopped providing information about the funding of media organizations after conflicts with various broadcasters over the practice.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QQiA

Social networking platform Twitter on Friday removed labels describing media organizations as state-funded or affiliated with the state.

The move comes after the Elon Musk-owned platform started stripping blue verification checkmarks from accounts that don't pay a monthly fee.

The move means that Chinese news agency Xinhua will no longer be referred to as state-financed. The same applies to RT (formerly Russia Today), the television broadcaster widely seen as a Kremlin propaganda outlet.

Twitter under Musk: a threat to activists worldwide?

Conflicts with media organizations

Twitter introduced the labels to highlight possible state influence on the media outlet concerned. However, Musk then became involved in clashes with various public broadcasters.

Twitter referred to National Public Radio (NPR) of the United States as state-controlled and subsequently as state-funded. NPR responded that it is editorially independent and drew less than 1% of its $300 million (€273 million) annual budget directly from state funds.

Similar conflicts with Britain's BBC, Canada's CBC and US broadcaster PBS followed. Some of the broadcasters responded by suspending their Twitter accounts.

Elon Musk’s Twitter and SpaceX make headlines

No more free blue checks

Meanwhile, many of Twitter's high-profile users on Thursday lost the blue checks that helped verify their identity and distinguish them from impostors.

Twitter had about 300,000 verified users under the original blue-check system. Many of them were journalists, athletes and public figures. The checks used to mean Twitter verified the account to be that of who it said it was.

The costs of keeping the marks range from $8 a month for individual web users to a starting price of $1,000 monthly to verify an organization, plus $50 monthly for each affiliate or employee account. Twitter does not verify the individual accounts, as was the case with the previous blue check doled out during the platform's pre-Musk administration.

dh/sms (dpa, AP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Themenpaket - Sudan

Sudan: Activists uphold calls for peaceful transition

Politics5 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A female student working on a solar panel installation

Africa strives to revamp its universities

Africa strives to revamp its universities

Education6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

AI image of robots working on laptops

India: AI journalism sparks concern

India: AI journalism sparks concern

Technology9 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Climate activist in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate

German climate activists vow to peacefully disrupt Berlin

German climate activists vow to peacefully disrupt Berlin

PoliticsApril 20, 202302:19 min
More from Germany

Europe

A person wearing a press helmet and protective gear points at a column of smoke

Ukraine tightens rules on frontline reporting

Ukraine tightens rules on frontline reporting

Press Freedom2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A crutch is seen lying amid countless shoes in the aftermath of a deadly crush at a charity event in Yemen.

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

Yemen: Deadly stampede during charity distribution

CatastropheApril 20, 202301:21 min
More from Middle East

North America

USA | Start der SpaceX' Starship Rakete

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

Uncrewed SpaceX rocket explodes after takeoff

Science14 hours ago02:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

A Brazilian cowboy leading a herd of cattle in the Pantanal region

Brazil struggles to protect Amazon amid booming beef demand

Brazil struggles to protect Amazon amid booming beef demand

BusinessApril 19, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage