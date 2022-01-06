Turning bikes into business

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
David Michael's entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-found Saikle Kenya, a bike hire service aimed at students. With business booming, he has his sights set on expanding his repertoire.
David Michael is a 24-year-old university dropout from Kenya's Thika county. He has built up a booming bike hire business called Saikle Kenya.
He and his partner, Peter Muli, started with just 30 used imported bikes. Saikle Kenya targets university students, and its services are available at three Kenyan universities. During peak season, Saikle Kenya makes a healthy profit, despite difficulties.