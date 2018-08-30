Turkish riot police again stop 'Saturday Mothers' vigil for disappeared activists

Turkish riot police on Saturday blocked a sit-in in Istanbul that has been traditionally held for decades to demand justice for political activists who disappeared in the 1980s and 1990s while in police detention or were victims of extrajudicial killings.

Police obstructed the path of some 300 participants marching to the planned rallying point, Galatasaray Square, with several armored water cannon vehicles.

After being prevented from carrying out their sit-in, the group gave a press statement and then left the area, according to the daily Cumhuriyet.

"We are in Galatasaray because the criminals have not been punished although their identities are known," the statement said, as quoted by the paper.

Last Saturday, riot police forcibly broke up the vigil, using tear gas and water cannon and detaining several participants.

Last week's meeting would have been the 700th, but was forcibly broken up by police

Allegations of militant links

Authorities said the protesters had defied a ban on the sit-in. Earlier this week, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu accused the group of having links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

He said they were "trying to create victims through motherhood and mask terrorism through that victimization."

At a news conference in Istanbul, the group denied the charges, even pointing out that the current president, Tayyip Recep Erdogan, had met them and given them his support in 2011 when he was prime minister.

The group has been rallying for decades

Growing authoritarianism

Critics say that action taken against the group is another sign of Turkey's drift toward increased authoritarianism under Erdogan.

"There was a time when the police helped these people to do their vigil. To criminalize such an established protest now is an attempt to intimidate the rest of the public," said Ahmet Kik, a former journalist and politician in the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) who was at last Saturday's rally.

Following a failed coup in 2016, Ankara removed some 150,000 civil servants from their posts and arrested tens of thousands of people it sees as dissidents, including many journalists.

A two-year state of emergency that was imposed after the coup was lifted only in July of this year.

Since May 1995, with an interruption from 1999 to 2009 caused by repeated police action, the "Saturday Mothers" have met every Saturday at Galatsaray Square to draw attention to the fate of their relatives.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2007: Abdullah Gul becomes Turkey's first Islamist president After years of free market reforms, Turkey's transition slowly begins to reverse. Islamist Abdullah Gul's candidacy as president in 2007 marks a clear shift away from secularist policies, and strains relations between the ruling AKP and the military. However, with broad support from both conservative Muslims and liberals, the AKP wins the parliamentary elections and Gul is elected president.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism September 2010: Constitutional reforms take hold Then-Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan tables a constitutional reform increasing parliamentary control of the judiciary and army, effectively allowing the government to pick judges and senior military officials. The amendment, which is combined with measures also aimed at protecting child rights and the strengthening of the right to appeal, passed by a wide margin in a public referendum.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism May 2013: Dissent erupts in Gezi Park Pent-up anger directed by young people at Erdogan, Gul and the Islamist-rooted AKP hits a boiling point in May 2013. The violent police breakup of a small sit-in aimed at protecting Istanbul's Gezi Park spurs one of the fiercest anti-government protests in years. Eleven people are killed and more than 8,000 injured, before the demonstrations eventually peter out a month later.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2015: Turkey relaunches crackdown against Kurds A fragile ceasefire deal between the Turkish government and the Kurdish rebel PKK group breaks under the weight of tensions aggravated by the war in Syria. Military forces resume operations in the mostly Kurdish southeast of Turkey. In early 2016, the Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK) — a breakaway PKK faction — claim responsibility for two bombings in Ankara, each killing 38 people.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2016: Military coup attempt falls short A military coup attempt against the government shakes Turkey to its core and briefly turns the country into a war zone. Some 260 civilians die in overnight clashes with the army across five major cities. Erdogan, however, rallies supporters and the following morning rebel soldiers are ambushed by thousands of civilians on the Bosporus Bridge. The troops eventually drop their guns and surrender.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism July 2016: President Erdogan enacts a state of emergency In the aftermath of the failed coup, Erdogan announces a state of emergency, leading to arrests of tens of thousands of suspected coup sympathizers and political opponents. Among those detained are military and judiciary officials and elected representatives from the pro-Kurdish HDP party. The purge is later expanded to include civil servants, university officials and teachers.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism 2016: Crackdown on the press As part of Erdogan's crackdown against supposed "terrorist sympathizers," Turkey becomes one of the world's leading jailers of journalists, according to Reporters Without Borders. The government shuts down around 110 media outlets in the year following the coup and imprisons more than 100 journalists, including German-Turkish correspondent Deniz Yücel.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism March 2017: AKP officials try to stoke support in Western Europe With a referendum on expanding Erdogan's presidential powers set for April 2016, AKP officials look to galvanize support among Turks living in Europe, particularly in Germany and the Netherlands. However, the Netherlands forbids Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu from landing in the country, while Germany opts to cancel two rallies. Erdogan accuses both countries of Nazi-style repression.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism April 2017: Erdogan clinches referendum vote Erdogan narrowly wins the referendum vote expanding his power. As a result, Turkey's parliamentary system is abolished in favor of a strong executive presidency. Erdogan is also allowed to remain in power potentially until 2029. However, international election monitors claim that opposition voices were muzzled and that media coverage was dominated by figures from the "yes" campaign.

Charting Turkey's slide towards authoritarianism June 2018: Election wins secure Erdogan's power Erdogan secures a new five-year term and sweeping new executive powers after winning landmark elections on June 24. His AKP and their nationalist allies also win a majority in parliament. International observers criticize the vote, saying media coverage and emergency measures gave Erdogan and the AKP an "undue advantage" in the vote. Author: David Martin



