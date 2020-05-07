Turkey's public health system faces coronavirus pandemic

At the beginning of the global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, medical workers in Turkey prepared themselves for the worst. They feared that there would be a shortage of ventilators and beds in intensive care units. A representative for the Turkish Medical Association told DW that the concern was that an onslaught of COVID-19 patients in ICUs would bring the health system to its knees, as it had in Italy.

The virus did spread around Turkey rapidly — with the number of cases increasing tenfold in April, according to the Health Ministry. Only in the US is the spread of the coronavirus currently so rapid.

The health system seems to be coping. According to the government, many hospitals are not working at overcapacity and only 60 percent of ICU beds are in use.

Read more: Sports referees not yet tested for COVID-19

'A difficult time'

Istanbul's Cerrahpasa University Hospital is the biggest in Turkey. It is also the hospital that has so far received most COVID-19 patients. Doctors, nurses, security staff and cleaners have been working under extreme pressure for weeks. They are also at higher risk of contracting the virus themselves.

Read more: Erdogan clamps down further on media amid coronavirus crisis

The internist Emre Eskazan did get ill but quickly recovered thanks to the fact that he is young and healthy and has a strong immune system. "I was OK, but I was worried about my parents who are somewhat older," he said.

Eskazan's mother also contracted COVID-19, coughing at first and suffering from a high fever before developing pneumonia. "We had a difficult time, he said, "but now everything's fine and she's back at home."

Read more: Turkey's dithering and disinformation in coronavirus outbreak

After a period of isolation, Eskazan is back at work and currently responsible for 20 COVID-19 patients. "The fact that I survived the virus without harm and am just continuing my normal life is good for raising their morale," he said.

Read more: Coronavirus concerns are not carte blanche to snoop

Working around clock

Kelez Yayik has worked as a nurse at Cerrahpasa Hospitalfor over 20 years. She said she had seen a lot of suffering before, for example after the earthquake of 1999, and she has also treated the victims of terror attacks.

"These events and the ensuing fight for survival were huge challenges for us, but this is the first time that we have to protect ourselves, too," Yayik said. "That is the main difference." The initial period was very difficult, she added, "but, with time, the fears of my colleagues subsided." In part this was because many patients recovered quickly. Nonetheless, she said, she is sad because there are also several who are in comas.

Read more: Turkey's coronavirus outbreak reveals Erdogan's inhumanity

Yayik said the hospital was coping so far because everybody is working much more than before. Instead of the standard eight-hour shifts, many are now doing 12- or even 16-hour shifts on a daily basis.

She said there was one silver lining: The pandemic has brought out solidarity in society and among the staff. "We were never so close to each other," Yayik said. "There is nothing more motivating than supportive colleagues."