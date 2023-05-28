  1. Skip to content
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan gestures as he addresses his supporters following early exit poll results for the second round of the presidential election in Istanbul, Turkey May 28, 2023.
Erdogan won the tight race after securing over 52% of the votesImage: Murad Sezer/REUTERS
PoliticsTurkey

Turkey election: Erdogan victorious after historic runoff

4 minutes ago

Erdogan has secured yet another term in office, after an historic election which went to a runoff. The Turkish leader fought back a tough challenge from opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RvJ0

Turkey's incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secured another five years in office, after winning Sunday's runoff vote.

Erdogan beat his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu after reaping 52.14% of the votes, Election Board (YSK) head Ahmet Yener said on Sunday. 

More to follow....

rmt/wd (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Page 1 of 3
