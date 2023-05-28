Turkey election: Erdogan victorious after historic runoff
4 minutes ago
Erdogan has secured yet another term in office, after an historic election which went to a runoff. The Turkish leader fought back a tough challenge from opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
Turkey's incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secured another five years in office, after winning Sunday's runoff vote.
Erdogan beat his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu after reaping 52.14% of the votes, Election Board (YSK) head Ahmet Yener said on Sunday.
More to follow....
