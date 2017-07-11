 Tunisia: President announces dissolution of parliament | News | DW | 30.03.2022

News

Tunisia: President announces dissolution of parliament

Tunisian President Kais Saied slammed what he called a "failed coup attempt" after lawmakers convened online and voted to repeal presidential decrees that gave him near total power.

Tunisia's President Kais Saied

Saied was elected in a landslide in 2019

Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday announced that he was dissolving the suspended parliament.

The decision came after 124 of 217 members of parliament held an online meeting despite the suspension.

Some 116 lawmakers in the meeting voted against the "exceptional measures" Saied has used since July to tighten his grip on power, deputy speaker Tarek Ftiti said.

Following a meeting with national security chiefs, Saied said his decision was to "protect the state and the people of Tunisia" from an "unprecedented failed coup attempt." 

The president said that the parliament has "lost its legitimacy" after illegally convening, accusing lawmakers of "conspiring" against Tunisian institutions.

"We must protect the state from division ... We will not allow the abusers to continue their aggression against the state," he said.

Saied, a former law professor, cited article 72 of the Tunisian constitution in announcing his decision.

Last year, Saied dismissed then-Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and suspended the legislature. He later also granted himself new judicial powers

More to follow...

