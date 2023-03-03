Protests have escalated against Tunisian President Kais Saied in recent monthsImage: ZOUBEIR SOUISSI/REUTERS
Tunisia bans upcoming opposition protest
20 minutes ago
The National Salvation Front had planned to protest the recent arrests of critics of President Kais Saied. Tunisia's national trade union federation also has its own demonstration planned.
Tunisian authorities on Thursday banned an upcoming protest by the country's main opposition coalition, the National Salvation Front (NSF), but the group has vowed to press ahead with its planned demonstration on Sunday.
The governor of Tunis, Kamel Feki, said the NSF's request to hold a march on Sunday had "not been approved as some of its leaders are suspected of plotting against state security."
What is the protest about?
The NSF planned to protest on Sunday against "political arrests and violations against public and individual freedoms."