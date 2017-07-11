Trump adviser Steve Bannon indicted for refusing to testify in January 6 probe

The US Department of Justice said Friday that it indicted Stephen Bannon on two counts of contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena issued by the House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill attack.

Each count Bannon faces carries potentially anywhere from 30 days to one year in prison.

In August of 2020, Bannon was arrested while on board a luxury yacht on charges he ripped off donors to a fundraiser that sought to build the border wall that Trump made a cornerstone of his presidential ambitions. He was later pardoned by Trump.

Steve Bannon spoke to the media iin August of 2020 following his arrest aboard a luxury yacht

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday's indictment of Bannon reflected the Department of Justice's "steadfast commitment" to the rule of law.

A second witness, Mark Meadows, former US President Donald Trump's Chief of Staff, defied a subpoena from the January 6 Select Committee on Friday. Committee Chair Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson said he would seek similar charges against Meadows.

The select committee subpoenaed over thirty individuals, including former White House staffers, Trump allies and people in organizing the January 6 rally on the mall. Several of those subpoenaed have come forward with documents to talk to the committee.

On Thursday, a federal appeals court halted the release of the White House records Trump seeks to keep secret from the January 6 select committee.

