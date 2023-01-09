Trouble sleeping a common symptom of long-COVID

Various studies from around the world show that in addition to better-known symptoms like difficulty breathing and brain fog, long-COVID patients frequently suffer from insomnia and other sleep problems.
Coughing so hard it's difficult to breathe. Shivering with the chills or sweating with a fever. Worrying who you might have sneezed at over the past three days. There is no shortage of reasons for why people with COVID-19 might have trouble sleeping.
But according to several studies, sleep problems in patients with coronavirus infections can persist after the acute phase of the disease is over as well. Various research teams from around the world have looked into how people who had COVID or who suffer from long-COVID sleep, and found that many reported so-called "sleep disturbances." The term refers to problems with drifting off to the land of dreams or with staying asleep through the night.
The most well-known of these issues is insomnia. Those who suffer from it take a long time falling asleep, rise multiple times during the night or wake up early in the mornings.
Sleep problems during and after coronavirus infection
Whether physiological, psychological or environmental factors (or a combination of those) are responsible for the lack of sleep and worse sleep quality varies from patient to patient.
How our internal clock works
Why does the lack of sleep matter?
A night with less sleep isn't just an unpleasant experience that makes concentrating or even functioning as a human being harder the next day. Our bodies also use the time we spend in dreamland to regenerate ― and to strengthen our immune system's ability to fight infections.
Furthermore, preserving key memories and processing new information, as well as getting rid of excess information, all take place while we sleep. Sleeping after studying, for example, can turn information into memory that is stored in our brains. And sleep prepares our brains for learning new information the following day, according to the independent Sleep Foundation run by US researchers and doctors.