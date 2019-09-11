 Tropical storm warning discontinued in hurricane-battered Bahamas | News | DW | 14.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Tropical storm warning discontinued in hurricane-battered Bahamas

Storm Humberto is expected to miss the island nation, but more than 1,300 people are missing after a recent hurricane. The UN has said climate change is responsible.

Hurricane Dorian Bahamas

An aerial view of floods and damages from Hurricane Dorian on Freeport, Grand Bahama

The Bahamas has discontinued a tropical storm warning as Humberto shifts away from the island nation stricken by Hurricane Dorian.

Tropical Storm Humberto is expected to become a hurricane by Sunday night or early Monday morning, but by the time it intensifies to that strength, it won't threaten land, the US National Hurricane Center reported. 

However, authorities cautioned that the storm could still cause dangerous swells late this weekend and into next week in the northwest Bahamas and along the coasts of Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina.

Carl Smith, a spokesman for the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), had warned of additional repercussions for a nation still struggling to come to terms with the devastation caused by Dorian, classified as a category 5 hurricane. "The weather system will slow down logistics. Fuel and water remain the biggest needs in Abaco."

The death toll from Dorian now stands at 52, although officials have said they expect it to increase significantly once all the bodies are recovered. Some 1,300 people are still missing.

UN blames climate change

Meanwhile, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres offered his support to the battered islands as he said the warnings of climate change must be heeded.

He tweeted: "I've come to the Bahamas to express my solidarity with the Bahamian people after the onslaught of #HurricaneDorian, and to discuss ways we can continue supporting them."

"Hospitals are either in ruins, or overwhelmed," the UN chief continued. "Schools have been turned into rubble. Thousands of people will continue to need help with food, water and shelter."

"In our new era of climate crisis, hurricanes and storms are turbo-charged," he said. "They happen with greater intensity and frequency, a direct result of warmer oceans."

"Science is telling us: this is just the start. Without urgent action, climate disruption is only going to get worse. Every week brings news of climate-related devastation."

  • Hurricane Dorian seen from space (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/Zuma Wire/NOAA)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Heading up the US coast

    Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 3 storm, after exiting the Bahamas. It has continued on a north and northeast path, brushing past Florida and on its way to Georgia and South and North Carolina. Dorian had exploded from a Category 3 to Category 5 hurricane within just two days, with maximal sustained winds reaching up to 295 kilometers (185 miles) per hour, as it hit the Bahamas.

  • Aerial footage of the devastation in the Abaco Islands after Hurricane Dorian.

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Abaco Islands 'decimated'

    Aerial footage of the Abaco Islands, Dorian's worst-hit area, showed vast devastation following the storm. Hundreds of homes were missing their roofs, cars were overturned, and widespread flooding and debris was strewn all over. Bahamas' Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said sections of the island had been "decimated."

  • George Bolter, left, and his parents walk through the remains of his home destroyed by Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Death toll expected to rise

    As of Wednesday evening, 20 people were confirmed dead in the Bahamas due to the storm. Storm surges of 10 to 20 feet (3 to 6 meters) left wide areas in the archipelago under water. The international airport and hospital in the main city of Freeport were under water, complicating rescue operations.

  • Volunteers rescue a family straded by floodwaters due to Hurricane Dorian in Freeport

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Bahamas hit hardest

    The eye of the storm moved very slowly, and residents were forced to cope with more than 30 hours of hurricane winds, torrential rain and flooding.

  • Donald Trump speaking to the media about hurricane Dorian (Getty Images/T. Brenner)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Bad time for golf

    US President Donald Trump has described the storm as "monstrous" and urged everyone to heed any evacuation orders given by the authorities. Previously, Florida officials issued a mandatory evacuation order for Palm Beach County, home of Trump's Mar-a-Lago golf resort. The governors of Georgia and South Carolina also ordered mandatory evacuations of their states' coastal areas.

  • An evacuee lies on a cot at an evacuation shelter for people with special needs, in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School in Stuart, Florida (picture-alliance/AP Photo/G. Herbert)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Better safe than sorry

    The hurricane's path and very slow progress have continued to cause confusion. Even if the storm only grazes the US east coast, local authorities have already set up shelters and urged those in vulnerable areas to relocate.

  • Shoppers in central Florida (picture-alliance/AP/Orlando Sentinel/J. Burbank)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Waiting for water

    The slow movement of the storm left many in Florida holding their breaths and rushing to stock up on food, water and medicine to last them at least seven days. This Costco store in central Florida only allowed two cases of bottled water per person.

  • NASA employees look on as the Artemis launch tower rolls back (Reuters/S. Sesius)

    Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

    Science vs. nature

    NASA scientists developed this mobile launch pad to help them send more humans to the moon. As the storm threatened to come close to Cape Canaveral, they decided to move it into the massive Vehicle Assembly Building to keep it safe. But NASA was spared the worst, as the storm inched just off the coast of Florida.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


jsi, mmc/aw (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Florida declares a state of emergency as Hurricane Dorian approaches

The hurricane has hit the US Virgin Islands with it due to reach the US mainland by the weekend. The states of Florida and Georgia are expected to suffer the most. (29.08.2019)  

Bahamas drops estimate of people missing after Hurricane Dorian to 1,300

Officials in the Bahamas have dropped the estimate of people missing in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian to 1,300. Still, the White House says it is not planning to give islanders temporary protected immigration status. (12.09.2019)  

Bahamas grapples with Hurricane Dorian devastation

Survivors have described the hard-hit Abaco islands as unsafe and uninhabitable, with hundreds desperate to flee. Prime Minister Hubert Minnis confirmed the death toll at 43, but expects the number to rise. (07.09.2019)  

Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas Abaco Islands 'decimated'

At least seven people have been killed in the Bahamas and officials expect the number to rise. The hurricane battered the region for more than 30 hours, leaving a trail of destruction. (03.09.2019)  

Hurricane Dorian churns through Caribbean

Hurricane Dorian has gathered force and hit the Bahamas on its slow path toward the southeastern US. Experts warned of the life-threatening "fury" of one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic. (05.09.2019)  

WWW links

DW's newsletter

DW's newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Dorian death toll expected to rise in the Bahamas  

Hurricane survivors question being kicked off ferry  

Related content

Bahamas Bergung von Toten nach Hurrikan Dorian

Bahamas drops estimate of people missing after Hurricane Dorian to 1,300 11.09.2019

Officials in the Bahamas have dropped the estimate of people missing in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian to 1,300. Still, the White House says it is not planning to give islanders temporary protected immigration status.

Bahamas l Nach dem Hurrikan Dorian l Luftaufnahme zeigt Zerstörung auf Abaco Island

Bahamas grapples with Hurricane Dorian devastation 07.09.2019

Survivors have described the hard-hit Abaco islands as unsafe and uninhabitable, with hundreds desperate to flee. Prime Minister Hubert Minnis confirmed the death toll at 43, but expects the number to rise.

Floods in Pea Island, North Carolina (Getty Images/M. Wilson)

Hurricane Dorian heads for Canada 07.09.2019

Hurricane Dorian unleashed flooding and heavy winds along the southeast coast of the United States before heading off into the Atlantic. Its current track has the storm reaching Canada's Nova Scotia next.

Advertisement