 Bahamas drops estimate of people missing after Hurricane Dorian to 1,300 | News | DW | 11.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Bahamas drops estimate of people missing after Hurricane Dorian to 1,300

Officials in the Bahamas have dropped the estimate of people missing in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian to 1,300. Still, the White House says it is not planning to give islanders temporary protected immigration status.

Personnel from the Royal Bahamas Police Force and a U.S. urban search and rescue team remove a body recovered in a destroyed neighbourhood (Reuters/L. Elliott)

The Bahamas' National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday updated its official list of missing people in the wake of the worst hurricane in the islands' history. NEMA officials said that 1,300 people are currently missing, down from Wednesday's estimate of 2,500. 

"The number of people registered missing with the Bahamas government is going down daily," said NEMA spokesman Carl Smith at a Thursday news conference. 

Read more: Climate risk: Insuring against the inevitable

Hurricane Dorian slammed into the northern Bahamas more than a week ago, with winds reaching 295 kilometers per hour (185 mph) causing widespread devastation.

NEMA spokesman Carl Smith said it would be possible to reunite some survivors with loved ones as soon as information had been cross-referenced.

"This list has not yet been checked against government records of who is staying in shelters or who has been evacuated," Smith said.

Watch video 01:32

After Dorian, Bahamians struggle amid ruins

Communities demolished

However, the current death toll of 50 was expected to rise considerably as search-and-rescue crews make their way through the ruins left behind by Dorian.

"We're not going to speculate on what the final numbers will be," Smith said. "We understand that people are concerned and so are we."

A man walks through the rubble in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian on the Great Abaco island town of Marsh Harbour (Reuters/D. Carrer)

Officials estimate that 90% of homes in the town of Marsh Harbour and buildings were damaged or destroyed by the storm

The loss of life so far has been particularly high on the Abaco Islands, where the community of Marsh Harbour was largely demolished.

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency says some 15,000 people are still in need of shelter or food. About 5,000 have been evacuated from the hardest-hit islands, according to a report from the UN World Food Programme.

Watch video 02:07

Hurricane survivors question being kicked off ferry

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the White House said it was not planning to assign Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Bahamians currently in the United States.

Lawmakers as both state and federal level had asked US President Donald Trump to grant the special status to islanders. TPS allows foreign nationals whose home countries have been impacted by natural disaster or war to live and work in the US.

Read more: Weather forecasters put climate change on their maps

However, the US government said it would continue to provide aid along with international partners and private organizations.

rc/se (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Hurricane Dorian heads for Canada

Hurricane Dorian unleashed flooding and heavy winds along the southeast coast of the United States before heading off into the Atlantic. Its current track has the storm reaching Canada's Nova Scotia next. (07.09.2019)  

Dorian brings 'fury' to Bahamas as it crawls toward US

Hurricane Dorian has caused "devastating" damage as it moves across the Bahamas and toward Florida on a hard-to-predict route. Experts warn of a life-threatening impact, though the storm might just miss the US coastline. (02.09.2019)  

Bahamas grapples with Hurricane Dorian devastation

Survivors have described the hard-hit Abaco islands as unsafe and uninhabitable, with hundreds desperate to flee. Prime Minister Hubert Minnis confirmed the death toll at 43, but expects the number to rise. (07.09.2019)  

Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas Abaco Islands 'decimated'

At least seven people have been killed in the Bahamas and officials expect the number to rise. The hurricane battered the region for more than 30 hours, leaving a trail of destruction. (03.09.2019)  

Weather forecasters put climate change on their maps

There was a time when weather presenters were all about rain, sunshine and areas of high pressure. Now the climate is changing, so are their jobs. Many see it as their role to help raise awareness. (04.04.2019)  

Climate risk: Insuring against the inevitable

The world's poor are being encouraged to take out insurance against climate-related disasters. But as the logic of some schemes unravels, those who profited least from fossil fuels are left paying for their damage. (07.12.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Hurricane survivors question being kicked off ferry  

After Dorian, Bahamians struggle amid ruins  

Related content

USA Bahamas Schäden nach dem Hurrikan Dorian in Marsh Harbour

Hurricane Dorian: 70,000 in Bahamas need 'immediate' aid 04.09.2019

The UN has said that tens of thousands of people are in need of food, water and medicine after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas. The storm has claimed 20 lives so far as it continues to creep towards the US.

Advertisement