Rescuers help residents evacuate in Kalamansig, Sultan Kudarat
Search and rescue operators have pulled out dozens of bodies from water and thick mudImage: AFP
CatastrophePhilippines

Tropical Storm Nalgae slams into Philippines, 72 dead

41 minutes ago

An average of 20 storms hit the Philippines every year and scientists warn that their intensity is only getting worse as climate change makes the world a warmer place.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ip8k

At least 72 people have died and several remain missing in Philippines as Tropical Storm Nalgae slammed into the country on Saturday morning, after unleashing landslides and flash floods.

Winds grew to 95 kilometers (59 miles) per hour in speed, as the storm made landfall on the sparsely populated Catanduanes island, officials said.

The Maguindanao province was most affected with a death toll of 67 people so far, Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro, spokesperson to the nation's disaster agency said to a radio station. At least 33 others have been injured while 14 are missing, he added. 

A Philippine Coast Guard rescuer carries a child following flooding due to Tropical Storm Nalgae
Officials rescued over 7,000 people before the tropical storm made landfallImage: Philippine Coast Guard/REUTERS

Meanwhile, the latest storm bulletin said heavy, torrential rain will continue in Manila and nearby provinces as the storm cuts through the main Luzon island and heads to the South China Sea.

An average of 20 storms hit Philippines every year, killing hundreds and shunning scores of others into unrelenting poverty. Scientists warn that the intensity of these storms is only getting worse as climate change makes the world a warmer place. 

Deadly typhoon causes flooding in Philippines

Rescue operations continue

Search and rescue teams are focusing on the village of Kusiong, where dozens of bodies were pulled out of water and thick mud on Friday after the floods hit.

"Based on our projections, this one is really strong so we really prepared for it," Alejandro said, adding that 5,000 rescue teams were on standby.

Nasrullah Imam, a disaster agency official in Maguindanao province, said they were gathering all rescue teams to conducts a briefing before further deployment. "It's no longer raining so this will help our search and operation," he said.

Some 7,000 people were evacuated before Nalgae made landfall, officials said. They further urged residents in the storm's path to stay inside their homes. The Philippine Coast Guard has suspended ferry services across most regions.

mk/wd (AFP, Reuters)

