  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Iran protests
Nature and EnvironmentMexico

Mexico: Two dead as Hurricane Roslyn weakens after landfall

22 minutes ago

Two people were killed as rains battered the country's Pacific coast, after which the hurricane weakened into a tropical storm.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IaXi

Hurricane Roslyn made landfall on a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico's Pacific coast on Sunday morning, quickly declining in strength to a tropical storm before moving inland.

The hurricane had winds of 30 mph (45 kph) by Sunday night, significantly lower than the 130 mph seen at its peak. Once inland, it was moving northeast at 22 miles per hour (35 kph) and is expected to lose strength as it travels further inward. According to US National Hurricane Center, it will likely dissipate by Monday night.

Roslyn claimed two lives — one person in the Rosamorada municipality, according to the security secretary in the northwestern state of Nayarit, and an 80-year-old man who died on the island of Mexcaltitan when his house collapsed, as per fire officials.

Tropical storms slam into Mexico every year, on its Pacific and Atlantic coasts, usually between May and November. Earlier this year, Agatha, the first Pacific storm of the season, hit the coast of the southern state of Oaxaca where heavy rain in mountainous towns killed 11 people. 

Why are there so many hurricanes in the US?

Limited damage

While Roslyn missed a direct hit, it brought heavy rains and strong winds with it. Speaking on a video broadcast, San Blas Mayor Jose Antonio Barajas, said some houses had been damaged and lost power.

"The winds from this hurricane were, in truth, tremendous," he said. 

A flooded street is pictured following the passing of Hurricane Roslyn that hit Mexico's Pacific coast with heavy winds and rain in San Blas in Nayarit state, Mexico
Hurricane Roslyn's strong winds caused limited damage to infrastructureImage: Hugo Cervantes/REUTERS

Civil protection authorities in the hardest-hit states of Nayarit and Jalisco  reported material damage, flooding, falling trees and landslides that blocked highways.

The head of the state civil defense office for the Puerto Vallarta area — close to where the hurricane made landfall — Adrian Bobadilla, said authorities were patrolling the area, but had not yet seen any major damage.

"The biggest effect was from the waves, on some of the beachside infrastructure," said Bobadilla. "We did not have any significant damage."

mk/es (AP/AFP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Sudanese protester on a street in Khartoum, chanting against the military coup

Still hoping for democracy in Sudan

Politics24 hours ago
Page 1 of 1
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Zimbabwe expects to reap its largest wheat harvest ever, achieving a wheat surplus in 2022.

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat harvest

Zimbabwe headed for bumper wheat harvest

Food SecurityOctober 22, 202203:00 min
More from Africa

Asia

Women seen standing on the balcony as they take photos and record videos with their smartphones in Mumbai

India takes on China's smartphone makers

India takes on China's smartphone makers

BusinessOctober 21, 2022
More from Asia

Germany

Svenja Huth celebrates her goal with Wolfsburg teammates

Huth and Wolfsburg put Bayern in their place

Huth and Wolfsburg put Bayern in their place

Soccer16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A T-72B tank takes part in joint military drills held by Belarusian and Russian troops (February 2022)

Ukraine prepares for Russian troop buildup in Belarus

Ukraine prepares for Russian troop buildup in Belarus

Conflicts57 minutes ago02:39 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Shirin Ebadi, Friedensnobelpreisträgerin

'Iran will be democratic one day': Shirin Ebadi

'Iran will be democratic one day': Shirin Ebadi

Human RightsOctober 22, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Drama at turn one at the US Grand Prix

US moving Formula One into new era

US moving Formula One into new era

Sports11 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

The EU is looking beyond its own crises to address a human tragedy unfolding in Latin America.

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

Migrants risk death on Darien Gap trek north

MigrationOctober 19, 202203:50 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage