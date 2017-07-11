 Trier mourns victims of car rampage with minute′s silence | News | DW | 03.12.2020

News

Trier mourns victims of car rampage with minute's silence

People in the western German city of Trier have been remembering the five people who died after a car tore through a busy shopping street. The suspect is in custody, but the motive remains unclear.

People in Trier holding a minute's silence

The city of Trier on Wednesday mourned the deaths of five people, including a baby, after a car plowed into pedestrians in a busy shopping street.

Some 500 people gathered at the city's landmark Roman-era gate, the Porta Negra, to hold a minute's silence in remembrance of the victims. Mourners were told to adhere to social distancing measures ahead of the event.

People across the wider state of Rhineland Palatinate also joined in the silent commemoration at 13.46 p.m. — the moment that the crime began on Tuesday.

"Life will stand still at this moment in memory of the victims," said state premier Malu Dreyer, a Trier resident whose husband was formerly the city's mayor, ahead of the silence.

Read more: A city in mourning: The day after in Trier

"Let us show how strong and solidly untied the people of this city are," said Trier's current mayor, Wolfram Leibe. "Trier stands together."

City church bells were sounded to mark the moment that the first call was made to police.

Among the victims was a nine-week-old baby as well as three women aged 25, 52 and 73 and a 45-year-old man — the father of the baby who was killed.

People stood social distancing in memory of the victims

People stood far apart to adhere to social distancing as the minute's silence was held

A 51-year-old man is in custody after police detained him at the scene four minutes into his rampage.

Prosecutors said the suspect, who was under the influence of alcohol at the time, could be placed in psychiatric care. They gave no details about motive, but said there were no indications of a political or religious element.

The suspect is accused of five counts of murder and 18 counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors say he drove his sport utility vehicle at high speed into members of the public "in an indiscriminate and targeted manner." It was his intention "to kill or at least injure as many people as possible," a prosecution statement added.

A night time vigil after the attack

Hundreds of candles and other tributes have been left at the city's landmark Porta Negra

rc/msh (dpa, epd, KNA)

