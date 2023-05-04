  1. Skip to content
Train crashes into group of people, killing two near Cologne

19 minutes ago

Two people died after a train crashed into a group of people near the western German city of Cologne, police have said.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Qsvv

Two people have been killed in a train crash close to the German city of Cologne, federal police said on Thursday.

An intercity (IC) passenger train is believed to have hit a group of rail workers, according to the primary investigation.

Regional newspaper Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger reported that workers were crossing the tracks in the town of Hürth when they were hit by a high-speed train.

Several people were also reportedly injured.

More to come soon on this breaking news story

Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls for special tribunal at The Hague

Conflicts1 hour ago
