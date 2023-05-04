Train crashes into group of people, killing two near Cologne

Two people died after a train crashed into a group of people near the western German city of Cologne, police have said.

Two people have been killed in a train crash close to the German city of Cologne, federal police said on Thursday.

An intercity (IC) passenger train is believed to have hit a group of rail workers, according to the primary investigation.

Regional newspaper Kölner Stadt-Anzeiger reported that workers were crossing the tracks in the town of Hürth when they were hit by a high-speed train.

Several people were also reportedly injured.

