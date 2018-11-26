Traditional Korean wrestling wins cultural heritage status

For one week the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage will be holding their annual meeting on Mauritius to decide which traditional knowledge and skills should be added to the worldwide list.

North and South Korea, two nations still technically at war, for the first time combined forces to list with the UN a type of traditional wrestling, known in the north as 'ssirum' or 'ssireum' in the south, in further sign of rapprochement.

In addition to North and South Korea, Germany is also involved with a multinational application: Blaudruck, or indigo dying with block printing, is a craft that only a few skilled trades in Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia and Germany still cultivate.

Germany's application: Blaudruck

This printing art from the 16th century ennobles an indigo blue fabric with typical white patterns in the form of tendrils, flowers and ornaments.

Almost 50 cultural forms have been nominated, including perfume art from France, reggae music from Jamaica and Khon Mask Dance from Thailand.

The Intangible Cultural Heritage List has been in existence since 2003 and pays tribute to traditional human knowledge and skills. It now includes more than 400 customs, performing arts, handicraft techniques and natural history from all over the world. These include rumba dancing from Cuba, traditional Chinese medicine or violin making from the Italian town of Cremona. The aim of the award is to preserve the living cultural heritage.

5 German traditions now considered UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Telling fairy tales They're known to adults and children alike: German fairy tales like Little Red Riding Hood and Cinderella, which were collected and written down in the 19th century by the Brothers Grimm. Before then, the tales were passed on orally. Telling fairy tales is still a tradition in Germany, and the practice was placed on the national list of Intangible Culture Heritage in 2017.

5 German traditions now considered UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Midwifery One of the first depictions of midwifery was in ancient Egypt, in the form of a temple painting showing the birth of sun god Ra's triplets. Midwives have played a profound role in countries around the world. In Germany, their expertise is passed from generation to generation in schools. It's more than an occupation — it's a tradition to be safeguarded, according to the German UNESCO commission.

5 German traditions now considered UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Poetry slams Nowhere in Europe have they seen such success as in Germany. These competitions take place in nearly every city, and even in rural areas. People perform and compete against each other with short texts or poems they have written themselves. But how to explain the popularity? Perhaps because competitions among poets is a tradition that stretches back centuries, as far back as the Middle Ages.

5 German traditions now considered UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage East Frisian tea culture This ritual in East Frisia — the northwest coastal area of Germany — is as unique as it is precise: Tea is boiled with loose tea leaves and then poured over a piece of candied sugar, known as "Kluntje." Cream is then poured in a skillful manner to create an artful cream cloud called a "Wulkje." This custom has also been on Germany's national list of Intangible Cultural Heritage since 2017.

5 German traditions now considered UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Playing skat You need three players, 32 cards and a thick skin. After all, for many Germans, skat is quite a serious business. People have played the card game skat for more than 200 years in Germany. Its origins date back to between 1810 and 1820 in Altenburg, in the eastern German state of Thuringia. Since then, it's been a game staple in pubs across the country. An estimated 20 million people play today. Author: Antje Binder (als)



A total of more than 175 states have ratified the UNESCO Convention on the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage. Germany has been a signatory state since 2013 and is currently represented with three entries: Organ building and music, falconry and the idea and practice of organizing shared interests in cooperatives. There is now a chance that blueprinting will add another German tradition to the list this week.