 Tourist killed in volcanic blast on Italian island of Stromboli | News | DW | 04.07.2019

News

Tourist killed in volcanic blast on Italian island of Stromboli

A volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli has killed at least one tourist, after two particularly powerful explosions. A huge plume of smoke could be seen over the island afterwards.

Volcanic blast on Stromboli (picture-alliance/dpa/AP/ANSA)

Residents and tourists on Stromboli were evacuated on Wednesday after two powerful explosions rocked the tiny island.

Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) said it recorded the explosions on the central-southern side of the volcano's crater at 12:46 p.m. (1446 UTC).

Read more: If you live near one of these volcanos, move!

Before the explosions lava spills had been observed "from all the active mouths of the crater terrace," the INGV said. The discharged produced a two-kilometer (1.25-mile) high plume of smoke.

"It was like being in hell because of the rain of fire coming from the sky," Italian news agencies quoted local priest Giovanni Longo as saying.

Longo said it was not clear if any hikers had been on the volcano at the time of the eruption, which led to fires around the village of Ginostra.

Hiker reported killed

However, at least one tourist — an Italian who was hiking with a Brazilian walking partner  — was reported to have been killed. The partner was found in a state of dehydration and shock.

  • Plume of smoke rises up from Eyjafjällajökull crater (AP)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Remember Eyjafjallajökull?

    The Icelandic volcano with a famously unpronounceable name erupted in 2010, throwing up a massive cloud of ash into the air and disrupting air traffic all across Europe and North Atlantic. A total of 100,000 flights were canceled within one week.

  • Etna erupting in Sicily. (picture alliance/AP Photo/S. Allegra)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Mount Etna: Europe's biggest volcano

    The snow-covered volcano in Sicily, Mount Etna, is both Europe's largest and its most active volcano. It has been continuously erupting for centuries with more or less intensity. At least 10 people were injured when Etna suddenly launched volcanic rocks and steam in 2017.

  • Indonesien - Mount Agung (Reuters/Antara Foto/N. Budhiana)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Trouble in Bali paradise

    Indonesia's Mount Agung erupted in November 2017 and again in June 2018. Both eruptions prompted authorities to close down the airport in the tourist resort, effectively stranding thousands of visitors.

  • A policeman runs away from the volcano in Guatemala (Reuters/L. Echeverria)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Panic and death in Guatemala

    The sudden eruption of Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego in June 2018 left hundreds dead or missing. The volcano also launched ash nearly six kilometers (four miles) into the sky, blanketing nearby villages.

  • Flow of lava seen behind a house in Hawai (Reuters/T. Sylvester)

    Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

    Kilauea - the rage of Pele

    Hawaii's ancient religion names the goddess Pele as the ruler of volcanoes and fire. One of the volcanoes under her command is Kilauea on Hawaii's Big Island, which has been erupting since 1983. The eruptions escalated in 2018, with walls of moving lava swallowing streets and destroying hundreds of homes.

    Author: Darko Janjevic


Efforts to extinguish blazes using a firefighting plane were hampered by the large amount of smoke.

Although the volcano is known to be active, the two explosions on Wednesday were said to have been particularly powerful. Italian media reported some tourists had fled into the sea, while others barricaded themselves into homes.

The presence of an active volcano on the island means it is a magnet for tourists who visit from early spring each year.

Read more: The Lake Laach volcano in Germany is 'recharging' with fresh magma

A previous huge eruption, in December 2002, caused a tidal wave after magma from a particularly violent discharge poured into the sea.

At that time, access to the island was forbidden to outsiders for more than a month amid the risk of further landslides.

Most of the island's population left for the Aeolian island administrative center of Lipari.

Stromboli became famous after a 1950 film of the same name by Roberto Rossellini, which starred Ingrid Bergman.

Early last month, the INGV reported that nearby Mount Etna, on the island of Sicily, had burst into life with lava pouring from two eruptive fissures. The volcano previously erupted in December.

rc/se (dpa, AFP, AP, EFE)

