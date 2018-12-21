Sicilians watch Mount Etna warily following 4.8-magnitude quake

Residents of the Italian island of Sicily are keeping a close eye on their backyard volcano, Mount Etna, amid an ongoing eruption that triggered an earthquake on Wednesday in which 10 people were injured and several buildings damaged.

The quake, which struck in the early hours of the morning, had a magnitude of 4.8 on the open-ended Richter scale, according to Italy's seismology insitute (INGV). It came after a series of some 1,000 tremors in the past few days, at least 60 of which topped a reading of 2.5.

Although the earthquake hit to the north of Catania, the largest city in eastern Sicily, no damage or injuries were reported there, but other towns experienced cracks opening in buildings, while a number of villagers fled their homes in panic. Two people were rescued from a collapsed building.

The St. Agata church north of Catania also suffered damage

The belltower of the church Santa Maria Santissima de Carmelo in Acireale was toppled along with its statue of Saint Emygdius, who is traditionally believed to protect against earthquakes.

A coastal highway was also forced to close. The airport in Catania, however, has continued operations.

Homes and cars have been coated with ash

Regular eruptions

The eruption began on the side of Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, on Monday, with lava flowing from a fracture down an uninhabited slope under the mountain's southeast crater and ash, smoke and lava stones being spewed into the air.

The mountain is the largest of Italy's three active volcanoes at 3,300 meters (10,800 feet) high, and has erupted regularly over the past 2,700 years. The last major eruption was in the European winter of 2008-2009.

Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time Remember Eyjafjallajökull? The Icelandic volcano with a famously unpronounceable name erupted in 2010, throwing up a massive cloud of ash into the air and disrupting air traffic all across Europe and North Atlantic. A total of 100,000 flights were canceled within one week.

Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time Mount Etna: Europe's biggest volcano The snow-covered volcano in Sicily, Mount Etna, is both Europe's largest and its most active volcano. It has been continuously erupting for centuries with more or less intensity. At least 10 people were injured when Etna suddenly launched volcanic rocks and steam in 2017.

Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time Trouble in Bali paradise Indonesia's Mount Agung erupted in November 2017 and again in June 2018. Both eruptions prompted authorities to close down the airport in the tourist resort, effectively stranding thousands of visitors.

Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time Panic and death in Guatemala The sudden eruption of Guatemala's Volcan de Fuego in June 2018 left hundreds dead or missing. The volcano also launched ash nearly six kilometers (four miles) into the sky, blanketing nearby villages.

Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time Kilauea - the rage of Pele Hawaii's ancient religion names the godess Pele as the ruler of volcanoes and fire. One of the volcanoes under her command is Kilauea on Hawaii's Big Island, which has been erupting since 1983. The eruptions escalated in 2018, with walls of moving lava swallowing streets and destroying hundreds of homes. Author: Darko Janjevic



"Etna remains a dangerous volcano, and this country of ours is unfortunately fragile," said government undersecretary Vito Crimi, as he announced the toll of injuries.

However, the chief of Italy's Civil Protection, Angelo Borrelli, has said there was reason to expect the volcanic activity on Etna to calm down soon.

"The technical experts tell us we're heading toward a cooling of the lava, and we ought to expect a quiescence of the phenomenon (of earthquakes)" he told Sky TN24 TV.

tj/jm (AFP, AP)

