 Sicily′s Mount Etna spews ash from new fracture | News | DW | 24.12.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Sicily's Mount Etna spews ash from new fracture

The active volcano on the Italian island of Sicily has spewed ash amid unusually high seismic activity. Airspace around the mountain has been partially closed and hikers have been brought down for their safety.

The smoke rose high above Mount Etna

Lava and ash spewed from a new fracture on Mount Etna, Europe's biggest active volcano, on Monday.

More than 130 seismic shocks were recorded before midday, with the strongest reaching a magnitude of 4.0, according to Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV).

The ash came from a new fracture which opened near Mount Etna's southeast crater

The ash came from a new fracture which opened near Mount Etna's southeast crater

Hikers in danger

"The eruption occurred on the side of Etna," said Boris Behncke, a vulcanologist at INGV. "It's the first lateral eruption in more than 10 years, but it doesn't seem to be dangerous."

There were no immediate reports of injuries or disruption to local residents.

Hikers were brought down from higher elevations to 1,900 meters (6,230 feet) for their safety.

Flights were restricted to just four landings an hour at the nearby airport at Catania because of poor visibility.

The smoke drifted far into the sky, causing flights to be delayed

The smoke drifted far into the sky, causing flights to be delayed

Read more: If you live near one of these volcanos, move!

Etna's eruptions

Etna formed some 500,000 years ago off the ancient coastline of Sicily. It usually experiences small eruptions every few months.

The mountain stands 3,300 meters (3,609 yards) high.

Its most recent eruptions occurred in August and in the Spring of 2017, resulting in a spectacular light and ash show.

The last major eruption was in the 2008/2009 winter.

Mount Etna was granted UNESCO heritage status in 2013.

kw/jm (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

If you live near one of these volcanos, move!

If you live in the Philippines or Papua New Guinea right now, you'll know the score: Active volcanos can come alive and erupt any time, spewing lava and destruction. Here are some of the world's most dangerous hot spots. (17.01.2018)  

Fire and ashes: Most troublesome volcanos of our time

In recent years, volcanic eruptions have claimed lives, destroyed homes, and left people stranded accross the world. DW looks at the top five troublemakers among volcanos today. (29.06.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter registration

DW newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Mount Etna erupts after eight-month-long nap  

Related content

Global Ideas Klimawandel Italien Landwirtschaft

Sicily's farmers go tropical in the face of climate change 21.12.2018

Climate change has slowly damaged traditional crops. Now farmers on the Italian island of Sicily are looking for innovative alternatives to survive and even thrive.

Italien Sizilien Ätna-Vulkan-Ausbruch

Mount Etna erupts, spews lava chunks 25.08.2018

The active volcano on the Italian island of Sicily came alive overnight, spraying columns of ash and lava as high as 150 meters into the sky. But authorities haven't ordered any nearby villages to evacuate.

Italien | Vulan Ätna spuckt Lava

Mount Etna erupts after eight-month-long nap 01.03.2017

A spectacular light and ash show is illuminating the Italian island of Sicily. Mount Etna has started spewing fire again. Small eruptions occur every few months, the last one in May 2016.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 