 Tour de France drops legal action against ′ashamed′ fan | News | DW | 01.07.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Tour de France drops legal action against 'ashamed' fan

A cycling spectator who caused a mass pileup has told investigators she feels ashamed of her "stupidity." She is worried about the huge public interest in her case.

a woman in a yellow coat holds up a sign with the words allez opi omi as the peleton approaches

A spectator caused a massive pileup with a cardboard sign

Tour de France organizers have dropped legal action against a spectator who caused a massive crash on the first stage, they announced on Thursday.

Organizers made the decision in a bid to defuse the situation after an outpouring of anger online.

Wearing a bright yellow coat, the woman held up a large cardboard sign with the words "Go! Grandpa and granny" written in French and German, in front of the cyclists, causing a pile-up during the first stage of the race in northwestern Brittany when she did not see the riders approaching.

She fled the scene before gendarmes in Brittany arrested her on Wednesday, four days after the accident.

Watch video 02:29

France: Paris wants tourists back

Incident 'blown out of all proportion'

"The incident has been blown out of all proportion," Tour director Christian Prudhomme told the AFP news agency on the decision to drop legal action.

"We'd like to calm things down now that the message has got across that the roadside fans need to be careful," he added.

Brest prosecutor Camille Miansoni said, "The suspect has expressed her feelings of shame and fear about the consequences of her act.

"She said she is worried about the media attention for what she has called her 'stupidity,'" Miansoni added.

Local police chief Nicolas Duvinage said an appeal for witnesses posted on Facebook led to more than 4,000 messages, some of which "were verging on incitement to violence."

"The person being accused also has personal weaknesses and it is, therefore, advisable not to proceed to a media lynching or on social networks," he said.

Despite the Tour's decision, local prosecutors will next decide whether to file charges.

kmm/sms (AFP, AP)

Advertisement