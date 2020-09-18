 Tour de France: Dane Andersen claims stage 19 | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 18.09.2020

Sports

Tour de France: Dane Andersen claims stage 19

Denmark's Soren Kragh Andersen rode to victory in stage 19 as leader Primoz Roglic inched closer to the line. Ireland's Sam Bennett moved closer to claiming the green jersey.

With two stages remaining, Primoz Roglic inched closer to being Tour de France champion as Denmark's Soren Kragh Andersen sealed stage 19.

Sam Bennett moved closer to claiming the green jersey by beating rival Peter Sagan, who twice failed to leave the Irishman behind.

Behind him were race leader Roglic and his rivals. Roglic leads second-placed and fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar by 57 seconds going into Saturday's decisive individual time trial, which should see the Jumbo Visma rider secure his first Tour title.

Sixteen kilometers (10 miles) from the finish in Champagnole in eastern France, Andersen cut away, leaving 11 other riders he'd been with in a breakaway in his dust. The Sunweb rider, who also won stage 14, crossed the line holding up two fingers, one for each of his stage wins.

Slovenian Luka Mezgec took second place, with Belgian Jasper Stuyven finishing third, both 53 seconds behind.

jh/mf (AFP, AP)

