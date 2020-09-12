Tour de France: Soren Kragh Andersen wins stage 14

After a frantic final 10 kilometers where the lead changed hands several times, Danish rider Soren Kragh Andersen showed the nerve and timing to break free with a kilometer to go and claim a first stage win.

"I have no words ... I feel emotions. I dream about this, but it’s always hard to say I'm good enough before you have done it. I'm just amazed, I am full of emotions," Andersen said immediately after the race.

Primoz Roglic, the overall leader, had a drama-free day to finish safely and keep the yellow jersey he claimed last Sunday.

His fellow Slovenian Luka Mezgec took the sprint for second on the day and Simon Consonni was third.

But Peter Sagan finished only fourth on a stage he targeted to close the gap in the points classification to green jersey wearer Sam Bennett.

The next stage: After finishing Saturday's stage in the city of Lyon, the Tour heads to the huge climb of Grand Colombier mountain pass, complete with a summit finish.

mp/dv (AFP, Reuters)