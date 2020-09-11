Tour de France: Daniel Martinez battles to stage 13 win

The 13th stage of the Tour de France presented a daunting challenge for riders, with 4,400 meters of climbing ending with a final ascent up the extinct volcano of Puy Mary.

Dani Martinez, of Education First, mowed down Maximilian Schachmann in the final stretch and then held off the German's Bora-Hansgrohe teammate Lennard Kämna to seal victory.

The 191-kilometer trek meandered through the mountainous Massif Central and Schachmann powered ahead by himself with about 18 kilometers to go. He looked on course for his first stage win, but after dropping an energy pack finally ran out of gas.

Martinez made his move about two kilometers from the finish line and despite a number of attempts from Kämna to sprint into the lead, the Colombian braved through the pain to grind out a hard-fought victory.

Schachmann followed in third.

Roglic powers ahead

Slovenian Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma dealt best on the punishing slopes and extended his overall lead to retain the yellow jersey. Defending champion Egan Bernal dropped behind a further 35 seconds in a disappointing run.

Tadej Pogacar of Team UAE-Emirates took over in second place, 44 seconds off Roglic, meaning the Tour has two Slovenians leading the charge.

The next stage: From the mountains to the flats, all eyes will be on the sprinters for Saturday's stage 14. Irishman Sam Bennett currently holds the green jersey but will face competition from Peter Sagan on the 194-kilometer run across five small hills between Clermont-Ferrand and Lyon.

js (AP, Reuters)