Torrential rains kill more than a dozen people in India

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaTorrential rains kill more than a dozen people in IndiaTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndia41 minutes ago41 minutes agoAt least 15 people in northern India have been killed in floods and landslides triggered by monsoon rains. Authorities have ordered schools to close in the capital Delhi as meteorologists forecast more rain across the region in the coming days.https://p.dw.com/p/4TduFAdvertisement