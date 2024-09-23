  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineBrandenburg
PoliticsYemen

Torn apart - Yemen in the grip of the Houthi militia

September 23, 2024

The Houthi movement has established totalitarian rule in northern Yemen. Who are these militants who invoke the Prophet Mohammed, fire rockets at Israel and paralyze world trade with their attacks on Red Sea shipping?

https://p.dw.com/p/4kzh5

Ten years of civil war have brought Yemen to its knees. In the north, Houthi militias have established a strictly isolated dominion in which oppression, displacement and hunger are rife. It’s a police state, where the security apparatus monitors where people go and what they say. Meanwhile, international organizations describe the situation in Yemen as one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters. Ten years ago, Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, was captured by Houthi fighters, forcing the internationally recognized government to the south. Today, patched-together flags of both Yemen and Gaza fly over the walls of the old city center. The atmosphere is fueled by Houthi propaganda. Israel's attacks on Gaza bring back memories in Yemen, where thousands of civilians have died in airstrikes by the Saudi-led, Western-backed military alliance. Everywhere, there are pictures of militiamen who have been killed in the fighting — often, they look like children. Recently, Houthi attacks on Israel and on ships in the Red Sea have brought the militia back into the public eye. Waging what they describe as a holy war helps them domestically, allowing them to divert people’s dissatisfaction towards an external enemy. This documentary provides a rare look at the Houthis and the territory they control. The filmmakers meet fighters, but also the victims of Houthi militias — Yemenis fighting desperately for their children’s survival, who have almost given up hope of peace.

Skip next section More on Politics from Middle East

More on Politics from Middle East

Vorschaubild | Mapped Out: Why some Arab states side with Israel 

Why some Arab states side with Israel

Leaders of most Arab countries condemn Israel's war in Gaza. Yet, some Arab governments have close ties to the country.
PoliticsJune 24, 202413:46 min
Deutschland | Münchener Sicherheitskonferenz | Mohammad Shtayyeh

Conflict Zone Special: Future of Israeli-Palestinian affairs

Is there a prospect for peace? DW's Sarah Kelly leads an international panel on Gaza and the Middle East conflict.
PoliticsFebruary 21, 202442:35 min
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on her way to a press conference

EU chief names new top team, with first defense commissioner

Ursula von der Leyen has revealed her nominees for new commissioners to lead the bloc for the next five years.
PoliticsSeptember 17, 202402:45 min
Members of the United Nations Security Council vote in May, 2024.

UN Security Council: Africa's push for permanent seats

The historic under-representation of Africa on the UN Security Council is back in the spotlight. Is change long overdue?
PoliticsAugust 14, 202402:39 min
external

Does it help to be rude to your president?

Kenyan officials warned that "goons" who heckle President Ruto will be arrested.
PoliticsJuly 31, 202403:27 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up