A group of migrants walk to an open gate after traversing the US-Mexico border
The US is witnessing record numbers of migrants entering via Mexico Image: Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images
MigrationUnited States of America

Top US border official resigns as migrant crossings surge

21 minutes ago

Christopher Magnus stepped down amid tensions with the President Joe Biden's administration. The resignation comes as Biden faces criticism from Republicans regarding his migrant policy at the US-Mexico border.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JRVo

US President Joe Biden accepted the resignation of the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Christopher Magnus on Saturday, as the president seeks to get a better handle on the migration crisis at the US-Mexico border.    

The resignation comes a day after US media speculated that the commissioner of the nation's largest law enforcement agency had been asked to resign or was fired due to tensions within the Biden administration.

Magnus: A 'privilege and honor' to lead CBP

In December 2021, when Biden nominated Magnus for commissioner of the CBP, the White House projected him as a reformer who was focused on establishing community trust in law enforcement.

Commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection Chistopher Magnus in Texas.
Magnus previously led the Tucson, Arizona police departmentImage: /San Antonio Express-News/ZUMA/IMAGO

Magnus stepped down from his job in less than a year of taking office. 

In his letter to the president, Magnus wrote that it had been a "privilege and honor" to lead the nation's largest law enforcement agency.

According to a statement released by the White House which confirmed the resignation, Biden appreciated "Commissioner Magnus' nearly forty years of service."

According to a letter signed by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Deputy Commissioner Troy Miller will serve as acting commissioner with immediate effect.

Surge in migrant crossovers during the Biden administration 

Magnus' departure is seen as a part of a larger shakeup expected within Homeland Security which currently struggles to regulate the number of migrants crossing via the US-Mexico border from countries like Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

During the fiscal year that ended in September, 2.38 million migrants had been stopped at the border. This is 37% more than the year before.

US Customs and Border Protection agents detain a family who had illegally crossed the US-Mexico border.
According to experts it is poverty, violence and food insecurity that drive people to leave their home countries.Image: John Moore/Getty Images

The data revealed that the number of migrants crossing over since Biden took the presidential oath of office in January, 2021 is twice more than the highest level of crossovers recorded during former President Donald Trump's time in the White House.

Republicans accuse the Biden administration of not imposing stricter migration policies.

ns/wd (AP, Reuters)

US-Mexico border crisis deepens

US-Mexico border crisis deepens

US-Mexico border crisis deepens

Since US President Joe Biden took office, the number of immigrants crossing the border between Mexico and Texas illegally is increasing. DW's Carolina Chimoy talked to a family living at the US southern border about the deteriorating situation.
May 29, 2021
