Top travel destinations for 2023
Looking for travel inspiration? From Romania's "Little Vienna" with its art deco architecture to Spain's sustainable Sevilla and the world's largest archaeology museum opening in Egypt, we've got some great tips.
European Capital of Culture: Timisoara, Romania
Next year, Timisoara will hold the prestigious title of European Capital of Culture. Romania’s third-largest city is a multicultural place steeped in history. It was a military stronghold during the periods of Ottoman and Habsburg rule, and its nickname is "little Vienna" due to its impressive Baroque and art-nouveau architecture. Timisoara was also where the Romanian revolution began in 1989.
Smart and sustainable: Sevilla, Spain
Spanish summers are very hot, especially in the south. That’s why spending time in the shade is essential. You’ll find these stylish, wooden canopy sculptures (pictured) providing much-needed shade over central Sevilla. The Andalusian city is a leader when it comes to sustainable architecture and traffic planning. That’s why the European Union named it a 2023 European Capital of Smart Tourism.
A city of contrasts: Dresden, Germany
Lonely Planet recently recommended the east Germany city of Dresden as one of 2023's top travel destinations, alongside Lima, Manchester and Marseille. Dresden beckons visitors with its magnificently restored Baroque architecture in the old town and a stylish, modern quartier on the opposite side of river Elbe.
A year of celebrations: Sydney, Australia
Next year, Sydney’s iconic Opera House turns 50. To mark the special anniversary, over 230 events featuring Australian and international stars will be held at the venue, many of them for free. Celebrations will culminate in the grand finale concert in October 2023.
Party time: Liverpool, Britain
Next spring, the English city of Liverpool is hosting the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine, which won the last contest. The music extravaganza will take place on May 13, 2023. Liverpool is a fitting alternative due to its lively music scene. It was here that The Beatles formed before taking the music world by storm. Liverpool was named a UNESCO City of Music in 2015.
The Grand Egyptian Museum: Cairo, Egypt
The Grand Egyptian Museum just outside the Egyptian capital Cairo is slated to open its doors in 2023. The monumental edifice at the foot of the Giza pyramids will be quite the sight to behold, boasting a vast glass exterior, 90,000 meters of floor space and some 50,000 archaeological exhibits. The Grand Egyptian Museum will be world's largest archaeology museum.
Authenticity and a zest for life: Accra, Ghana
Lauded by Lonely Planet for its authenticity and lively atmosphere, the west African metropolis of Accra is certainly worth visiting. With many bustling streets and markets, it’s little wonder the Ghanaian capital comes highly recommended. Ghana has a dark history too though. During colonial times, it was a center of the slave trade.
Reopened: Trans Bhutan Trail, Bhutan
After 60 years, the historic Trans Bhutan Trail is finally open again. The 400-kilometer (248 miles) route runs east to west through the small landlocked country in South Asia, leading past Buddhist temples and through the breathtaking Himalayas. Hikers are led by guides, and primarily sleep at homestays.
Slow tourism: Slovenia
For the very first time, National Geographic has listed Slovenia among its top 25 travel destinations. The magazine praised Slovenia for its outstanding nature. Fans of the great outdoors with a love for stellar cuisine can take the Green Gourmet Route, a 473-kilometer (293 mi.) bike route that takes you through the pristine countryside to some of the country’s finest restaurants.
Still a tourist magnet: Amalfi Coast, Italy
There are countless cities and regions in the world that attract hordes of tourists. Among them is Italy’s stunning Amalfi Coast, thronged with holidaymakers each summer. But now, a new rule limits who may drive down the scenic coastal road in high season: if your license plate ends in an even number, you can only drive on even-numbered days, and vice versa.
Tourists welcome: Japan
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan closed its borders for over two years. Although foreign tourists have been allowed back in since October 2022, visitor numbers haven't reached pre-pandemic levels, so major sights like Kyoto's Byodo-in temple are not yet overrun. Yes, it’s a perfect time to visit!
Protect what you love: Antarctica
This is one place that should not be on your bucket list. Climate change affects many aspects of our lives, including tourism and travel. Warming temperatures make once-chilly regions increasingly pleasant to visit, as others become too hot to bear. However, although Antarctic tourism is increasing, the icy area should be avoided to protect its delicate ecosystem.