Santa's on the loose!
Christmas time is charity time: In many countries around the world, Santa Clauses hand out presents or raise money for good causes. Occasionally, what matters most is the grand entrance.
With heart and helmet
Cuddly rockers: Members of the “Riding Santas” Harley Davidson Club ride through Neustadt an der Weinstraße, Germany, in Santa Claus costumes on St. Nicholas Day, December 6. The participants hand out candy and collect money for a nearby children's hospice.
Santa meets superheroes in Italy
Every year, thousands of people come to the “Papa Noel” charity event in Turin to raise money for the local children's hospital. A special highlight: some participants dress up as superheroes instead of Santa Claus and abseil down the facade of the hospital.
Nordic St. Nick
He is used to working in lofty heights: a firefighter abseils down Hamburg's Eppendorf University Hospital. Here, too, people dressed up as Santa Claus surprise little patients on St. Nicholas Day to take their minds off everyday hospital life.
A toasty Christmas
Sunshine instead of snow: People in Christmas costumes parade through the city center of La Paz, Bolivia. There's Christmas spirit all over the world ― in the southern hemisphere, where it's summer in December, just as much as further up north where it's winter.
Santa Sunday
Quirky: In Newry, Maine, the participants of "Santa Sunday," who have traveled from all over New England, whizz down the mountains on skis. The event supports the River Fund, a non-profit organization that promotes youth education and recreation in the region.
Santa`s post office
Santa Claus is chauffeured across the Haussee lake to the Christmas post office in Himmelpfort, Brandenburg, by solar-powered boat. Children have been sending their wish lists there for 40 years. Himmelpfort is the largest of the seven Christmas post offices in Germany, receiving around 300,000 letters every year.
Diabolic December
Sometimes it's not Santa Claus who`s coming, but the devil. This Satanic figure in Guatemala City is just about to be set on fire in honor of the Virgin of the Immaculate Conception. The "Quema del Diablo" spectacle at the beginning of December marks the official start of the Christmas season in the Central American country.
Disreputable demons
Things are also devilish in the Alps. Krampus runs are organized in many communities in Austria and the southern German state of Bavaria around December 6. Young men wear orc-like masks and shaggy costumes that are supposed to represent a mixture of demon and goat. Krampus is the devilish companion of St. Nicholas. As part of some runs, participants beat spectators with a rod.
Sporty Santas
Tipped hats as far as the eye can see: around 880 sporty Santa Clauses from all over Germany jog through the small town of Michendorf on the second Sunday in Advent. The St. Nicholas Run is a tradition in the region and took place for the 16th time in 2024. The runners completed distances of up to 10 kilometers. Children also took part.
Concert in costume
Every year in December, the Tokyo Station Choir, which consists entirely of amateur singers, performs at Tokyo Station ― dressed in Santa Claus costumes, of course. In 2024, the concert also marks the 110th anniversary of the most important train station in Japan's capital.
Surfing Santa
Surfer Creighton Wall, left, was born with Down syndrome. At the "Surfing Santa" event, he gets support from Mark Gabriel, who is dressed up as Santa Claus. The event in Dana Point, California, has been taking place since 2010 and raises funds for a surf camp for children with autism.