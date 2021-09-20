Visit the new DW website

Top 10 lists

Take a look at our most popular top 10 lists. You'll find everything from German idioms and kitschy souvenirs to the most polluted places on earth and the biggest stories of the year.

Who can resist clicking on a good list? We've compiled a list of our most popular lists. Most are about Germany, but that's because it's what we know the best. Get in touch with us if you have suggestions for a new list.

Route 66 in the desert with scenic sky. Classic vintage image with nobody.

The world's 10 most scenic drives 20.09.2021

Spectacular routes featuring majestic mountains, lush forests, the wide-open ocean and the occasional hair-raising hairpin turns. Here are our top 10 picks.

zwei Wanderer in den Alpen machen ein Selfie, Frankreich, Savoy, Vanoise Nationalpark, Valley of Champagny | two wanderer in the Alps taking a selfie, France, Savoie, Vanoise National Park, Valley of Champagny | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's 10 best hiking trails 16.06.2021

There are around 200,000 kilometers of hiking trails in Germany. There's something for every hiker in DW's list of top 10 walks.
Ibrahima Gueye, Sophia Loren, The Life Ahead 2020 Credit: Regine De Lazzaris / Netflix / The Hollywood Archive Los Angeles CA PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xREGINExDExLAZZARISxAKAxGRETAx 34058009THA

Sophia Loren's comeback in Holocaust survivor role is a Netflix hit 25.11.2020

The 86-year-old Sophia Loren delivers star performance in her first feature film in a decade: "The Life Ahead," directed by Loren's son Edoardo Ponti, has shot to the top 10 on Netflix.
Der Krka Nationalpark - Wasserfall in KROATIEN bei Skradin, aufgenommen am 29.05.2016. Der Krka-Nationalpark liegt am gleichnamigen Fluss in Kroatien. Auf der 109,5 km² großen Flächen befinden sich zahlreiche Wasserfälle, Seen und Sumpfgebiet. Der Park diente u.a. als Kulisse für die Winnetou Verfilmungen. Foto: Fritz Schumann | Verwendung weltweit

Around the world in 10 movies 17.04.2020

Thanks to the coronavirus, DW's travel editors are staying at home, too. We hope to get back on the road as soon as possible, but until then, we have chosen our favorites — 10 movies that keep our travel bug alive.
Stadtansicht von Berlin, am 21.07.2016. Foto: picture alliance / Robert Schlesinger | Verwendung weltweit

Top 10: Germany's largest cities 09.03.2020

Berlin, Hamburg, Munich — Germany has many cities worth seeing. Let us introduce you to the 10 largest and their characteristics and tourist highlights.
Hamster Maus Nagetier

10 German nicknames to call your sweetheart 14.02.2020

Is "honey" getting old? You might want to consider using some of these German terms of endearment for your sweetheart. Careful, though — not all of them sound flattering, and they might take some getting used to.
15.05.2019, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Bonn: Lächelnde Beethoven-Statuen, ein Kunstwerk des Konzeptkünstlers und Bildhauers Ottmar Hörl, stehen vor dem etwas finster dreinblickenden Beethoven-Denkmal auf dem Münsterplatz. Vom 17. Mai bis zum 02. Juni 2019 wird die Kunstinstallation Ludwig van Beethoven - Ode an die Freude, die aus 700 etwa ein Meter großen Beethoven-Statuen besteht, vor dem Beethoven-Denkmal auf dem Münsterplatz zu sehen sein. Foto: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

Lonely Planet's top 10 cities for 2020 22.10.2019

The travel guide Lonely Planet has picked Germany's former capital Bonn among its top 10 cities to visit in 2020. Austria's second city Salzburg topped the list, ahead of Washington DC, Cairo and Galway.
View from Hotel Park Inn over Alexanderplatz Square, Berliner Fernsehturm TV Tower, Berlin Mitte, Berlin, Germany, Europe | Verwendung weltweit, Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

Berlin TV tower and more: the top 10 landmarks in the German capital 02.10.2019

Berlin's broadcast tower, the Fernsehturm, is turning 50. The iconic tower is Berlin's tallest landmark, but it is just one among many. Here are the top 10 most distinctive sights in the German capital.

Besucher im open-air-Bereich der Austellung Topographie des Terrors in Berlin, aufgenommen im September 2010. Die Ausstellung schildert die NS-Zeit, sowie die Unterdrückung und den Terror durch Gestapo, SS und Reichsicherheitshauptamt. Foto: Wolfram Steinberg PL; Faschismus; Nationalsozialismus; Besucher; Drittes Reich; Nationalsozialisus; Faschis; Politik; Geschichte; Kultur; culture; fascism; POL; story; history; Arts_Culture_and_Entertainment KulturACE; politics; visitor

Top 10: The most visited museums in Berlin 30.08.2019

What do tourists do in Berlin? Sightseeing, shopping, partying — but they also go to the city's more than 200 museums, memorials and exhibition halls. Here are the most popular:
Essen im veganen Restaurant Pêle-Mêle in Berlin-Neukölln. Copyright: DW/V. Kern Zuliefererin: Vera Kern

10 food choices that help the planet 07.08.2019

With everything from meat contamination scandals to concern about climate change, more and more people are turning to a vegan diet. But, here are 10 other ways to eat in an environmentally-friendly way.
BLACK PANTHER, from left: Florence Kasumba, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, 2018. © Marvel / © Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection | Keine Weitergabe an Wiederverkäufer.

The most successful movies of all time 22.07.2019

Two of James Cameron's works are record-breaking titles, but overall, the "Avengers" films dominate the list of the world's top 10 box-office hits.
Proben zum Eurovision Song Contest 2019. Fotos von Thomas Hanses, Quelle: eurovision.tv Island: Hatari

Eurovision Song Contest 2019: Our Top 10 10.05.2019

Bookies, fans and even entire nations are tied up in speculations about which ESC song will make it to the top. Leaving that aside for the moment, ESC reporters Silke and Rick have their own favorites.
ILLUSTRATION - Eine Filterkaffeemaschine mit gemalenem Kaffee im Filter steht am 07.12.2014 in Berlin. Foto: Andrea Warnecke | Verwendung weltweit

10 everyday things invented in Germany 29.04.2019

Germany has a reputation for innovation, with countless groundbreaking inventions coming from the minds of its citizens. Here's a look at 10 things you may not have known were invented in Germany.
Burg Eltz | Verwendung weltweit

Germany's 10 most eye-catching castles 19.12.2018

Some 20,000 castles once defended the German-speaking territories. The castles' medieval rulers sought strength, security and stability. Here are DW's favorites among those that have withstood the test of time.
Die Sängerin Helene Fischer steht am 12.09.2017 zum Start ihrer Deutschland-Tournee in der Tui Arena in Hannover (Niedersachsen) auf der Bühne. Foto: Peter Steffen/dpa | 12.09.2017 Verwendung weltweit

Better paid than Britney Spears: Who is Helene Fischer? 22.11.2018

The Russian-German singer made it onto Forbes' top 10 of highest-paid women in music. While all the other stars on the list are international household names, "Schlager Queen" Helene Fischer is a very German phenomenon.
A hole punch with red paper

10 everyday things invented in Germany 12.09.2018

Germany has a reputation for innovation, with countless groundbreaking inventions — from the modern automobile to aspirin and nuclear fission. But you probably didn't know these 10 things were also invented in Germany.
