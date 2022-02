Honeymoon in the everlasting ice

A honeymoon doesn't always have to take you to the beach and the sea. Katja S. from Germany spent hers with her husband in Tasiilaq, Greenland, in 2009. "The most impressive thing, besides the view of the sea with icebergs and perpetual ice with glaciers, was the incredible silence." This atmosphere came across to us too when looking at this picture, which is why it's one of our top 10!