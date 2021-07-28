Tokyo Olympics: Picture highlights, Day 5

The Olympics produce some of the best moments in sports. As the world's elite athletes gather in Tokyo 2020, so do the best photographers to capture all of the action. Take a look at the most iconic moments.
Mima Ito, Japan | Table tennis | Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
Csanad Gemesi, Hungary vs Max Hartung, Germany | Fencing | Makuhari Messe Hall, Chiba
Matti Mattsson, Finland | Swimming, 200m Breaststroke | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Lucio Cinti Luna, Argentina | Rugby | Tokyo Stadium
Andrew Capobianco & Mike Hixon, USA | Synchronized 3m | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Gabriel De Coster, Belgium | Kayak, Slalom | Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre, Tokyo
Megumi Murakami, Japan | Beach Volleyball | Shiokaze Park, Tokyo
Bekzad Nurdauletov, Kazakhstan | Boxing | Ryōgoku Kokugikan, Tokyo
Eri Yamada, Japan | Softball | Yokohama Baseball Stadium
Kathleen Ledecky, USA | Swimming, 1500m Freestyle | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Madina Taimazova, Russia | Judo | Nippon Budōkan, Tokyo
Hugo Boucheron & Matthieu Androdias, France | Double Sculls | Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo