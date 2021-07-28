 Tokyo Olympics: Picture highlights, Day 5 | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 28.07.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Picture highlights, Day 5

The Olympics produce some of the best moments in sports. As the world's elite athletes gather in Tokyo 2020, so do the best photographers to capture all of the action. Take a look at the most iconic moments.

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Softball Eri Yamada

Mima Ito, Japan | Table tennis | Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
 

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Fechten Csanad Gemesi vs Max Hartung

Csanad Gemesi, Hungary vs Max Hartung, Germany | Fencing | Makuhari Messe Hall, Chiba
 

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Schwimmen 200m Brust| Matti Mattsson

Matti Mattsson, Finland | Swimming, 200m Breaststroke | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
 

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Rugby Argentinien vs Fiji | Lucio Cinti Luna

Lucio Cinti Luna, Argentina | Rugby | Tokyo Stadium
 

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Andrew Capobianco und Mike Hixon Synchronspringen 3m

Andrew Capobianco & Mike Hixon, USA | Synchronized 3m | Tokyo Aquatics Centre 
 

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Gabriel De Coster Kajak K1

Gabriel De Coster, Belgium | Kayak, Slalom | Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre, Tokyo
 

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Beach Volleyball Megumi Murakami

Megumi Murakami, Japan | Beach Volleyball | Shiokaze Park, Tokyo
 

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Boxen Bekzad Nurdauletov

Bekzad Nurdauletov, Kazakhstan | Boxing | Ryōgoku Kokugikan, Tokyo
 

Eri Yamada, Japan | Softball | Yokohama Baseball Stadium 
 

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Kathleen Ledecky Schwimmen 1500m Freistil

Kathleen Ledecky, USA | Swimming, 1500m Freestyle | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
 

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Judo Madina Taimazova

Madina Taimazova, Russia | Judo | Nippon Budōkan, Tokyo

 

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Hugo Boucheron und Matthieu Androdias Rudern Doppelzweier

Hugo Boucheron & Matthieu Androdias, France | Double Sculls | Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo
 

 