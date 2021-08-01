 Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 9 | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 01.08.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 9

The Olympics produce some of the best moments in sports. As the world's elite athletes gather in Tokyo 2020, so do the best photographers to capture all of the action. Take a look at the most iconic moments.

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Südkorea Baseball

Team South Korea | Baseball | Yokohama Baseball Stadium

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Gwen Berry USA Hammerwerfen

Gwen Berry, USA | Hammer Throw | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Hindernislauf

Steeplechase | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Nicolo Martinenghi Italien Schwimmen 4 x 100m

Nicolo Martinenghi, Italy | Swimming, 4x100-meter medley | Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Kugelstoßen Portious Warren Trinidad & Tobago und Jessica Ramsey USA

Portious Warren of Trinidad and Tobago and Jessica Ramsey of USA | Shot Put | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | P. V. Sindhu Indien Badminton

P. V. Sindhu, India | Badminton | Musashino Forest Sports Plaza, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Elisabeth Seitz Deutschland Turnen

Elisabeth Seitz, Germany | Gymnastics | Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Iakobi Kajaia Georgien vs Sergei Semenov Russland Ringen

Iakobi Kajaia of Georgia vs. Sergei Semenov of Russia | Wrestling | Makuhari Messe Hall, Chiba

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Korntawat Samran auf Bonero K Thailand Reiten Cross Country

Korntawat Samran and Bonero K of Thailand | Cross Country | Sea Forest XC Course, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Gianmarco Tamberi Italien Hochsprung

Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy | High Jump | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Eliad Mourad Frankreich Boxen

Eliad Mourad of France | Boxing | Ryōgoku Kokugikan, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Megan Tapper Jamaika und Ebony Morrison Liberia

Megan Tapper of Jamaica and Ebony Morrison of Liberia | 100-meter Hurdles | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Yulimar Rojas Venezuela Dreisprung

Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela | Triple Jump | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Südkorea vs Serbien Basketball

South Korea vs. Serbia | Basketball | Saitama Super Arena

Olympia 2020 Tokio | Lamont Marcell Jacobs Italien 100m

Lamont Marcell Jacobs of Italy | 100m Final | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
 