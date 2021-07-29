 Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 6 | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.07.2021

Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 6

The Olympics produce some of the best moments in sports. As the world's elite athletes gather in Tokyo 2020, so do the best photographers to capture all of the action. Take a look at the most iconic moments.

Eleanor Harvey, Canada | Fencing | Makuhari Messe Hall, Chiba 

Cristina Ouvina, Spain | Basketball | Saitama Super Arena

Anita Blaze, France vs Arianna Errigo, Italy | Fencing | Makuhari Messe Hall, Chiba

Valentina Rodini & Federica Casarini, Italy | Rowing, Double Sculls | Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo

David Kostelecky, Czech Republic | Shooting | Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo

Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos, France | Gymnastics, Individual All-Around | Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo

Evgenii Kuznetsov & Nikita Shleikher, Russia | Synchronised 3m | Tokyo Aquatics Centre 

Patricia Cantero Reina & Silvia Mas Despares, Spain | Sailing, 470er | Enoshima Yacht Harbour, Tokyo

Jessica Fox, Australia | Canoe slalom | Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre, Tokyo

Dimitrij Ovtcharov, Germany vs Ma Long, China | Table tennis | Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Aaron Wolf, Japan vs Cho Guham, South Korea | Judo | Nippon Budokan, Tokyo

Alessandra Perilli, San Marino | Shooting | Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo
 