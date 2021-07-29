Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 6

The Olympics produce some of the best moments in sports. As the world's elite athletes gather in Tokyo 2020, so do the best photographers to capture all of the action. Take a look at the most iconic moments.
Eleanor Harvey, Canada | Fencing | Makuhari Messe Hall, Chiba
Cristina Ouvina, Spain | Basketball | Saitama Super Arena
Anita Blaze, France vs Arianna Errigo, Italy | Fencing | Makuhari Messe Hall, Chiba
Valentina Rodini & Federica Casarini, Italy | Rowing, Double Sculls | Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo
David Kostelecky, Czech Republic | Shooting | Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo
Melanie De Jesus Dos Santos, France | Gymnastics, Individual All-Around | Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo
Evgenii Kuznetsov & Nikita Shleikher, Russia | Synchronised 3m | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Patricia Cantero Reina & Silvia Mas Despares, Spain | Sailing, 470er | Enoshima Yacht Harbour, Tokyo
Jessica Fox, Australia | Canoe slalom | Kasai Canoe Slalom Centre, Tokyo
Dimitrij Ovtcharov, Germany vs Ma Long, China | Table tennis | Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
Aaron Wolf, Japan vs Cho Guham, South Korea | Judo | Nippon Budokan, Tokyo
Alessandra Perilli, San Marino | Shooting | Asaka Shooting Range, Tokyo