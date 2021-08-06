Tokyo Olympics: Highlights, Day 14

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The Olympics produce some of the best moments in sports. As the world's elite athletes gather in Tokyo 2020, so do the best photographers to capture all of the action. Take a look at these iconic moments.
Milena Baldassarri , Italy | Gymnastics, Rhythmic | Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo
Tomokazu Harimoto, Japan | Table Tennis | Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium
Yvonne Anderson, Serbia | Basketball | Saitama Super Arena
Crash Team Belgium und Team Netherlands | Cycling Track Madison | Izu Velodrome, Shizuoka
Damian Warner, Canada | Decathlon, Pole Vault | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo
Julio Cesar, Cuba | Boxing | Kokugikan Arena, Tokyo
Team Canada | Artistic Swimming | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Bekzod Abdurakhmonov, Uzbekistan vs Daniyar Kaisanov, Kazakhstan | Wrestling | Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba
Linn Blohm, Sweden vs Grace Zaadi Deuna, France | Handball | Yoyogi National Stadium, Tokyo
Ieda Guimaraes, Brazil | Modern Pentathlon | Tokyo Stadium
Thomas Daley , Britain | Diving 10m-Platform | Tokyo Aquatics Centre
Taliqua Clancy, Australia | Beach Volleyball | Shiokaze Park, Tokyo
Claudymar Garces, Venezuela vs Mayumi Someya, Japan | Karate | Nippon Budokan, Tokyo
Canoe Sprint K4, 500m | Sea Forest Waterway, Tokyo
Kevin Mayer, France Damian Warner, Canada und Ashley Moloney, Australia | Decathlon | Olympic Stadium, Tokyo