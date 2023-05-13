Tina Turner's greatest duets
While building her global success as a solo artist, Tina Turner was also a generous collaborator who combined with fellow musicians from Beyonce to David Bowie and Mick Jagger.
Role model
Beyonce has made no secret of the fact that Tina Turner was a powerful role model. So it was a special honor for her, at the age of just 26, to sing in a duet with her idol when the two performed Turner's classic hit "Proud Mary" at the 2008 Grammy Awards.
Tina and the Thin White Duke
Tina Turner collaborated with David Bowie on multiple occasions in the mid-1980s, including singing a duo on the title track to his 1984 album "Tonight." The two performed the song live a year later in Birmingham, England, as part of Turner's Private Dancer Tour. The live version of the song was also released by Turner as a single from her 1988 live album.
Teaching Mick Jagger to dance
Tina Turner claimed she taught Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger his stage moves in the 1960s, when she showed him how to do the dance known as The Pony. Turner later toured with the Stones, and performed onstage with her friend Mick.
Sharing success
Turner and Lionel Richie were big winners at the 1985 Grammy Awards. The previous year, the two stars toured together, with Turner the opening act for Richie. A highlight of the shows was when she joined him onstage during his set, dueting with him on hit songs from both their repertoires, including "Three Times A Lady."
Clash of the musical titans
Harmony still reigned between Tina Turner and Elton John when they performed a duet at the VH1 Fashion & Music Awards in 1995. But according to John's memoir, a planned joint tour two years later fell apart when the two legends were unable to get along with each other during rehearsals.
'It's Only Love,' but a big hit nonetheless
Canadian singer Bryan Adams says working with Tina Turner on the hit song "It's Only Love" was the most memorable collaboration of his musical career. The two performed the duet live together several times, including at the 1985 Juno Awards.
Duetting divas
Among the iconic stars paying tribute to Tina Turner is Cher, who shared a close, decadeslong friendship with the late singer. The two performed together several times over the years, starting with Cher's TV variety show in the 1970s. They also duetted as part of the 2nd Annual VH-1 Divas concert in 1999.