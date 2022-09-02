Timothee Chalamet is British Vogue's first solo male cover star

Adele lands on the UK and US covers

Promoting her latest album, "30," the 15-times Grammy winner graced the November 2021 covers of both British and American "Vogue" with two different photos. In the interview, the singer broke her media silence on her drastic weight loss: "I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it?" Adele said, reacting to fans who would have liked to follow her "journey" on Instagram.